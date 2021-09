Imran Khan mourns loss of Syed Ali Shah Geelani as India deploys troops to Kashmir | News | DW

Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the cornerstone of separatist politics in Indian-administered Kashmir, has died at the age of 91.

The veteran politician, who had been in pain for some time and had been under house arrest for 12 years, died Wednesday evening at his home in Srinagar.

Geelani’s death prompted the Indian authorities to impose a security crackdown on Kashmir, which has long been a bone of contention between India and Pakistan, while the latter’s prime minister, Imran Khan, spoke of the “struggle courageous “of the separatist leader in the face of” torture by the occupying Indian state. “

Internet cut, troops deployed

According to police, mobile internet has been suspended as a precaution and thousands of troops have been deployed to the region, which is one of the most militarized areas in the world.

Reports said barbed wire and barricades were installed along the roads leading to Geelani’s house in reaction to his death.

Announcements were also made from the loudspeakers of the main mosque near the leader’s house asking people to walk to his residence, media reported.

However, police said no one in the Kashmir Valley would be allowed to leave their homes.

Pakistani prime minister reacts

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a statement on Twitter that he was “deeply saddened” by Geelani’s death and that the leader had “fought all his life for his people and their right to self-determination”.

New Delhi, meanwhile, has yet to respond to Geelani’s death.

Hard position, desire for Kashmir-Pakistan merger

Geelani, an Islamist author and avid speaker, was a strong supporter of Kashmir’s merger with Pakistan.

He had repeatedly refused to engage in dialogue with New Delhi, saying India could not be trusted unless it considers Kashmir to be disputed territory, demilitarizes the region and releases political prisoners. for a constructive dialogue. ”

Successive Indian governments have rejected Geelanis’ position.

He also sharply criticized the occasional but unsuccessful attempts at talks between India and Pakistan.

His uncompromising stance has also drawn criticism in Kashmir.

“We may not agree on most things, but I respect him for his tenacity and his loyalty to his beliefs,” Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister of Kashmir, wrote on Twitter.

From education to politics

Geelani started as a teacher before joining Kashmir’s largest religious and political party Jamat-e-Islami in the 1950s.

He resigned as a lawmaker to join the anti-Indian campaign in the 1980s, becoming the symbol of Kashmiri resistance.

Geelani was president of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, a conglomerate of Kashmiri political and religious groups that was formed in 1993 to lead a movement for the region’s right to self-determination.

dvv / you (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/imran-khan-mourns-loss-of-syed-ali-shah-geelani-as-india-deploys-troops-in-kashmir/a-59056868 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos