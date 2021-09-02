Turkey sees economic growth leap from pandemic lows fueled by cheap credit





Turkey’s economy grew at a record 21.7% in the second quarter compared to the same period a year earlier, when it contracted sharply. But analysts were not impressed. “Year-over-year growth was’ largely uninteresting due to the base effects of last year,” former Goldman Sachs economist saidErik Meyerssonin a tweet. “The quarterly result was (slightly) below expectations,” he said. “The problem remains the low quality and the lack of sustainability of Turkish GDP growth. “ Turkey’s economy has grown by 5% on average over the past two decades, but has remained well below those levels in recent years due to a currency crisis, recession and pandemic. Growth is fueled in large part by cheap credit from state banks. Turkish authorities have sought to boost economic growth this year by refraining from raising interest rates since March and backing businesses with new loans with favorable repayment terms. A July inflation reading is expected on Friday. The inflation rate is expected to remain close to the 18.95% recorded in July, due to consumer demand, the depreciation of the pound which has increased import costs and a global rise in commodity prices. who left Turkey with some of the the biggest price increases in the world,Reuters reported. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues to call for lower interest rates. “We believe that inflation will stay close to 19.0% over the next few months and that a cycle of easing (of interest rates) is unlikely to start until the end of the year,” William wrote. Jackson, Chief Emerging Markets Economist at Capital Economics. in a customer note. The lira holds around 9.90 per euro, but if there is a drop in interest rates at the next central bank policy meeting, it should fall against major currencies. The onset of the US Federal Reserve’s slowdown is also likely to push emerging market currencies lower, and the Fed is talking about a move this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cyprus-mail.com/2021/09/02/turkish-sees-economic-growth-jump-from-pandemic-lows-fueled-by-cheap-credit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos