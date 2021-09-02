This student cries when he talks with Jokowi, says he misses reading the Quran together





TRIBUNNEWS.COM – A student from Sidoarjo, East Java named Rafi cried while talking to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Rafi is a student at Al-Muayyad Islamic boarding school, Kendensari village, Tanggulangin district, Sidoarjo regency. He couldn’t hide his sadness during an online dialogue with Jokowi who was reviewing the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination at the Miftahul Falah Islamic Residential School in Kuningan Regency. Rafi wants to learn immediately face to face at the Islamic boarding school after being vaccinated against Covid-19. Read also : The United States has thrown away more than 15 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine since March 2021 Read also : President Jokowi to review vaccination until Lampung Dam inauguration He admitted that he really missed the Quran with the residents of the Islamic boarding school. “I hope that after this vaccination I will be able to recite the Quran and meet Pak Kyai and Bu Nyai at the Islamic boarding school.” “I really miss them. I really want to recite the Quran in front of them,” he said in tears, quoted on YouTube. TV compass, Wednesday (1/9/2021). Meanwhile, according to Jokowi, the government is urging regions that have entered PPKM level 3 to immediately organize face-to-face learning by implementing health protocols. In addition, pupils or students must also have been vaccinated. Read also : Strange substance in Moderna vaccine liquid found in Japan turns into stainless steel powder Read also : North Korea rejects Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine offer, fears less effective Read also : Why still doubt the greatness of the Nusantara vaccine? Read also : Ministry of Health: A total of 140 million doses of vaccines have been distributed to the regions On the same occasion, a student at the Sabilul Mukminin Islamic Residential School, Binjai City, North Sumatra, named Luhut, also admitted that he was grateful for having received the Covid-19 vaccination.

