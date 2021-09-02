PM launches Ehsaas Education Stipends program – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan at the launch of the Ehsaas Education Stipend.APP program

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the government is committed to sending all children to school by offering them incentives.

More than 20 million children in the country are out of school. Efforts are underway to ensure their inclusion in the mainstream education system, the prime minister said at the launch of the Ehsaas Education Stipends program.

The program aims to provide financial assistance to deserving households for the education of their children at the primary, secondary and upper secondary levels.

Deployed in 160 districts across the country, the program was structured to give a higher allocation to girls than to boys.

The prime minister said ensuring education for all was a government priority, adding that the stipends as an incentive would be a step to encourage parents to send their children, especially girls, to school.

He said that an educated woman could contribute more positively to society and praised the policy of the Ehsaas Education Stipends program to give more money to girls.

Deserving students from 160 districts will benefit from the initiative

Calling educated human resources a great asset to a nation, he said it was important to provide educational opportunities for boys and girls.

He dismissed the impression in the Western world that Pakistanis did not want to educate girls. He recalled that during his visits to different regions of the country, he had not found any parent opposing the right to education of their daughters.

However, he said factors such as remote schools or the unavailability of female teachers could be a reason.

Imran Khan said it was primarily the government’s responsibility to provide education facilities for all.

He appreciated that by using information technology, allowances would be paid transparently after verification of bogus entries and ghost schools, adds APP.

The Prime Minister also announced a one-time Ehsaas graduation bonus of 3,000 rupees to encourage girls to complete primary school. This award is given to girls from eligible Ehsaas families who complete 5th grade. The school leaving bonus was designed to encourage girls’ education up to secondary level.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister in charge of social protection, Dr Sania Nishtar, said that under the Ehsaas Education Stipends program, boys in primary school would receive a quarterly allowance of Rs 1,500 and girls of Rs 2,000. ; secondary school boys would receive Rs 2,500 and girls Rs 3,000; and at upper secondary level, boys will receive Rs 3,500 and girls Rs 4,000.

She said allowances would be paid biometrically to mothers as soon as 70 percent of their children’s attendance is reached.

She said that as part of the post-Covid Ehsaas strategy, the Ehsaas Education Stipends would enable deserving families to remove financial barriers to accessing higher education.

Poverty is one of the most persistent obstacles to access to education. Currently, there are 18.7 million children in the 6 to 16 age group out of school in the country and the fallout from Covid-19 has accentuated this.

Conditional cash transfers for education are an important pillar of the Ehsaas and are included under the Ehsaas as Policy 73.

Conditional cash transfers for education have the dual purpose of helping socially vulnerable households and at the same time reducing the number of out-of-school children, which is an important achievement for Pakistan.

Pakistan is organizing a conditional cash transfer for education for primary school children called Waseela-i-Taleem since 2012 in selected districts. The program encountered a number of challenges, including high administrative costs charged by the NGOs that administered the program, a high number of errors and frauds due to the program being paper-based, poor control over the compliance, limited human resources to enroll students in the program, and a low stipend. amount given to children.

In addition, it was limited to the 5th year and did not include secondary education.

Studies show that the dropout rate increases with age, especially for girls in grades 5 to 8, due to being away from school and other reasons.

Waseela-i-Taleem had a limited geographic scope and lacked an appropriate federal-provincial partnership. In addition, payments to beneficiaries were made through the old payment system of the Benazir Income Support Program, which was plagued by many challenges.

On the other hand, the Ehsaas Education Stipends program has a cost effective institutional infrastructure developed to be implemented nationally while reliance on NGOs has been eliminated.

Thus, the operating cost has been reduced by 8 to 3 percent. End-to-end digitization of a number of processes has eliminated the space for abuse in terms of enrolling ineligible children. Compliance controllers have been hired and a project monitoring unit has been set up.

In addition, through a memorandum of understanding signed with the National Commission for Human Development, 1,000 additional staff members have been hired to enroll students. The amount of the allowance has been doubled for children attending primary school and further increased for girls.

