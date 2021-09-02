Chinese companies rush to adopt Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” slogan, East Asia News & Top Stories





BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) – Dozens of Chinese publicly listed companies have verified President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” name in earnings reports, as the private sector seeks to align with the China to reduce wealth inequalities. At least 73 companies, including China’s largest insurer Ping An Insurance (Group), food delivery giant Meituan and state-owned bank Bank of China, used the flagship slogan in shareholder statements filed on stock exchanges. Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen in the two weeks ending Aug.31. While that represented less than 2% of the more than 4,000 filings reviewed by Bloomberg News, it featured some of the country’s most influential companies. Mr Xi’s pressure to narrow the country’s wealth gap sent shockwaves through the economy, sparking massive sales in the market and sparking a flood of charitable giving among the country’s billionaires. A meeting chaired by the Chinese president on Monday (August 31st) explicitly called on officials to “urge companies to obey party leadership” as the reforms are implemented. Meituan, one of the companies facing increased regulatory scrutiny as part of Xi’s reforms, said in his filing that China’s largest food delivery company “will promote the common prosperity of society as a whole. “. In a call for results on Monday, company founder Wang Xing explained that Meituan’s name literally translates to “better together,” showing common prosperity is in its DNA. He also said the company could face significant fines in an antitrust investigation into its operations. Real estate services company Greentown Service Group announced a common prosperity plan for employees in its report, and bottle maker Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Container said the slogan would help expand the market, without specifying how. Some companies have referred to the term in connection with China’s rural revitalization campaign, and a few have included it in environmental, social and governance goals. Others have gone beyond hype to Mr. Xi’s favorite slogan. Pinduoduo, the burgeoning e-commerce giant now defying Alibaba in the countryside, has gone so far as to pledge its next $ 1.5 billion (S $ 2 billion) profit for the welfare of farmers. Tencent Holdings, China’s most valuable company, announced last month that it would double the amount of money it allocates to social responsibility programs to around $ 15 billion. Xi’s renewed adherence to the slogan of common prosperity, which dates back to the founding of the Communist Party, has spurred a host of economic policies that are expected to shape the next decade. Last year, Xi pledged to make “substantial progress towards common prosperity for all” by 2035 – when China aims to achieve “socialist modernization” and double the size of its economy to from 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/chinese-firms-rush-to-embrace-xi-jinpings-common-prosperity-slogan

