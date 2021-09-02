Palace responds to Munarman’s friend and claims Jokowi cannot intervene in law





Makassar – Presidential spokesperson Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Fadjroel Rachman responded to a group of people claiming to be Munarman’s friends and asked Jokowi to immediately release Munarman who got caught up in a terrorism case. Fadjroel stressed that Jokowi could not intervene in the legal problems faced by the former secretary general of the FPI. “Never invite the president to interfere in justice”, met Fadjroel by AFP in Makassar, Thursday 09/02/2021. He said matters relating to the legislative, executive and judicial powers should be separated. He hoped the public would not get the lawmaker to interfere in court matters. This is also in line with the concept of power sharing adopted by Indonesia, namely Trias Politica. He stressed that Jokowi would not intervene in the Munarman case. “It is not allowed (judicial intervention), it is one of the purposes for which we stick to the constitution because we are faithful to the division of powers. One of the mandates of the reform is never to invite the executive to interfere in the judiciary or invite the executive to interfere with the legislature. The problem is when a leader interferes in legislative and judicial affairs, “he said. -he explains. “Of course, the executive has not given an answer. It is very important to restore the trias politica of this country to work as it should. Therefore, we have to look at an issue that needs to be answered. this is the territory of the judiciary, “he added. Previously, Friends of Munarman asked Jokowi to release Munarman immediately. They felt that since Munarman was detained in April 2021, his status has not been clear so far. “I think after 4 months there is no clarity on the status of our voices, so here is more showing the arbitrariness of this government. Because of this, we ask the government to be released immediately and I think Pak Jokowi is not the He is a hypocrite, yes he is our brother, the status will be explained immediately ”, said TP3 coordinator Marwan Batubara on Wednesday (1/9) yesterday. Friends of Munarman’s representative, Juju Purwanto, also said all charges against Munarman were slander and urged the government to immediately release Munarman from his holding cell. “Strongly condemn all forms of criminalization, terrorism and slander against our friend, Brother Munarman. Urge that the criminalization, terrorism and slander against Brother Munarman be immediately arrested and released from detention, immediately arrested and released from detention “said Juju. (nvl / idh)

