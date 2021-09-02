Sadiq Khan vs Boris Johnson: time to reset Mayor’s relationship with No 10

Being mayor of London is a powerful political role. Elected with the second largest direct mandate in Europe after the President of the Republic, your name appears on the ballot of every voter in the city and you are a leader of one person. As the voice of London, with enormous mobilizing power, mayors can truly shape the future direction of the city.

As current and former mayors, Sadiq Khan and Boris Johnson are both expected to get it. For the current mayor, having his predecessor as prime minister should be advantageous.

Alas, with politics in this high-conflict country, it hasn’t quite turned out to be so advantageous. Relations between the town hall and number 10 are mixed at best. Each side feels aggrieved by the other’s behavior and the pandemic has made matters worse.

There has only been a fleeting collaboration and shared agendas between the two, often driven by personal relationships. The city halls’ joint work with the vaccine minister has been one of the best areas Khan and Nadhim Zahawi have known each other since their time as councilors in Wandsworth. In most other areas, in particular the financing of relations with Transport for London (TfL) can only be described as disastrous.

Yet the capital faces enormous challenges that are too great to be derailed by political parties or personal rivalries. Take central London’s slow recovery from the pandemic. The double whammy of workers not yet returning to their offices and the collapse of foreign tourism have hit the retail and hospitality sector hard. The elements that make the West End and the city so vibrant and special are struggling, threatening the city’s competitiveness as a place to live and work.

London’s huge contribution to the UK economy and the Treasury’s reliance on capital-generated taxes mean it matters for the country as a whole. Whether we like it or not, London has been a cash cow for the nation for decades. After the pandemic, London’s economic powerhouse is even more important, especially to help fund the upgrade program – but it cannot be assumed that it will automatically continue to pull in full force.

The government and town hall have a common interest in boosting London’s economy. It is time for them to put aside any personal or political rivalry and work hand in hand to protect jobs and investments, for the good of London and the country.

It requires statesman behavior on both sides. The mayor must tame his combative instincts; already since the May election, he has tried to contact the government. The Prime Minister must put aside any personal blame he has with his predecessor and be honest with the country that London’s success matters to everyone, including the Red Wall seats.

This relationship is particularly important, given that an upgrade white paper, full expenditure review and funding agreement for TfL are expected in the fall. If the wrong decisions are made, it could herald a diversion of the city’s investments which, by accident or intentionally, could end up leveling London, impoverishing us all.

It is particularly urgent to find 1 to 2 billion per year to maintain TfL’s investments and services. Both parties must quickly agree that without this extra money, London will come to a halt. There needs to be a grown-up conversation about the options available to close the funding gap, how much should come from city taxpayers and how much from national coffers, but while arguing for the country that letting TfL collapse is bad for the country. all of us.

With only a brief window to work together in a more collaborative way before next May’s local elections see a return to full-scale campaigning, the next four months are crucial. The decisions made will decide the direction of the city for life and a love of Boris and Sadiq could be just what the city needs.





