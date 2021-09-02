Politics
Former deputy of Rajya Sabha, journalist Chandan Mitra dies at 66; PM Modi offers his condolences | Latest India News
Mitra, 66, had been in pain for a while, his son Kushan Mitra tweeted Thursday announcing his father’s death.
Former Rajya MP and journalist Sabha Chandan Mitra died on Wednesday evening, his son Kushan Mitra told ANI news agency. “Since it’s already there, dad passed away late last night. He had been in pain for a while,” Kushan Mitra tweeted Thursday morning. Chandan Mitra was 66 years old.
“Shri Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intelligence and his ideas. He distinguished himself in the world of media and politics. Anguished by his passing. Condolences to his family and his admirers. Om Shanti,” a tweeted Prime Minister Modi.
Mourning the passing of Chandan Mitra, Rajya MP Sabha Swapan Dasgupta took to Twitter and said he had lost the closest friend. Posting a photo from a school trip in 1972, Dasgupta wrote: “I lost my closest friend, Pioneer editor and former MP Chandan Mitra this morning. We were together as students of La Martiniere and went to St Stephens and Oxford. We joined journalism at the same time and shared the excitement of Ayodhya and the saffron wave. “
Chandan Mitra was the Managing Director of the Delhi-based company The pioneer until June of this year.
Mitra is survived by his wife and two sons.
Chandan Mitra began his political career in 2003 when he was appointed a member of the Rajya Sabha. In 2010, he was elected for another term in Rajya Sabha as BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh. In 2018, he joined the All Indi Trinamool Congress.
Chandan Mitra attended La Martuinuere School in Calcutta, then attended St Stephen’s School in Delhi. From there he went to the University of Oxford for his graduate studies.
In his illustrious career as a journalist, he worked with Statesman, The time of India, Sunday Watcher, the Hindustan times, before joining The pioneer.
As tributes began to pour in for Chandan Mitra, Congressman Shashi Tharoor fondly remembered his campaign manager in the St Stephen’s College Union Society election. “Deeply saddened by this news. Chandan was my campaign manager in my successful run to be president of the St Stephens College Union Society, served in my cabinet and succeeded me. We have kept in touch over the years, ironically until I returned to Delhi and in politics separated us. RIP, “Tharoor tweeted.
