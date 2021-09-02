Turkey is building its own crescent-shaped “Pentagon” to “instill fear” in its enemies





Turkey has started to build a gigantic administrative complex that will serve as the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff and the various branches of its armed forces, informed Anadolu Agency. At the inauguration ceremony held on Monday, the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said the new complex “will instill fear” in Turkey’s enemies and “Give confidence” to your allies. The president also announced that the building, located in Ankara, will be equipped with advanced technology, it will be Eco-friendly and it will house some 15,000 workers. Erdoğan innovates on the “Crescent and Star” complex, which is supposed to become the new headquarters of the Turkish army. It invokes a certain Imperial past, but not the one you may think of. (Or maybe the one you think about too often …) https://t.co/1XLjVDJjQRpic.twitter.com/z9BuApZOq0 – Selim Koru (@SelimKoru) August 30, 2021 Construction of the complex, tentatively named ‘Crescent and Star‘(the symbols present in the Turkish national flag), culminates in May 2023. The building, which will have an area of 890,000 square meters, it will cover an area of ​​12.6 square kilometers. For comparison, the headquarters of the US Department of Defense. have covering an area of ​​over 603,000 square meters, making it the largest low-rise office building in the world to date. The ‘turkish pentagon‘, as I have already done catalog the local press, it will be composed of office buildings surrounding a large crescent space in the center and a star shaped building which will serve as an exhibition hall and entrance to the complex. If you liked it, share it with your friends!

Disclaimer: This article is generated from the feed and is not edited by our team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://marketresearchtelecast.com/turkey-builds-its-own-crescent-shaped-pentagon-to-instill-fear-in-its-enemies/145293/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos