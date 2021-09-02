Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid





After the Taliban called Pakistan their second home, Pakistani Minister Sheikh Rashid has now admitted on a TV show that the government led by Imran Khan was indeed the guardian of the Taliban rulers.

We are the guardians of the Taliban leaders. They’ve been taken care of for a long time. They got shelter, education and a house in Pakistan. We’ve done everything for them, ”Rashid said openly speaking on Hum News Breaking Point with Malick.

Hailing the Taliban and snubbing the United States, Rashid in another interview last week also revealed that Pakistan was unwilling to house American troops for a long time. Their stay in the country is only for a limited period, the minister noted.

It is noteworthy here that Rashid is the same person who once said that Pakistan had the technology to develop “smart bombs” that would only kill Hindus in India and spare Muslims.

Imran Khan’s government is gradually abandoning its claim of having nothing to do with the jihadist organization. In fact, as the Taliban strengthen their position in Afghanistan, Pakistan’s dreams of conquering Kashmir with its help have become evident.

Speaking on a Pakistani news channel, Neelam Irshad Sheikh, a leader of the Imran Khans Tehreek-e-Insaf party, said that “the Taliban are with us” and that they will help win Kashmir.

Pakistan defends the Taliban

The comments from Pakistani interior ministers come shortly after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Islamabad would continue to play a constructive role in supporting Afghanistan.

“It is essential that the world community remain engaged with Afghanistan to stabilize the situation and help the Afghan people economically and continue to provide humanitarian assistance,” Qureshi said, making Afghanistan his new favorite neighbor.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also, in a recent interview, called the Taliban normal citizens. He also justified the jihadist actions by asserting that the Afghan population had broken the chains of slavery with the coming to power of the Taliban.

We look forward to deepening our ties with Pakistan

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a TV interview expressed his love and relationship with Pakistan.

Afghanistan shares its borders with Pakistan. We are traditionally aligned in matters of religion, the peoples of the two countries mingle. So we look forward to deepening ties with Pakistan, Mujahid said, adding that he would also like to establish good relations with India.

ISKP has ties to the Taliban

The interim president of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh, has been the harshest critic of Pakistan for giving refuge to the Taliban. Saleh has repeatedly spoken of the deep links between the terrorist organizations that are growing in the two countries.

All the evidence we have shows that IS-K cells have their roots in the Talibs and Haqqani networks, especially those operating in Kabul. The Taliban denying ties to ISIS is identical / similar to Pakistan’s denial of Quetta Shura. The talibés have learned very well from the master, Saleh reiterated after a bomb exploded that killed more than 100 civilians in Kabul last week.

Before that, Saleh had accused Pakistan of setting up factories and terrorist camps that supply explosives to the Taliban to wreak havoc in Afghanistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opindia.com/2021/09/we-are-the-custodian-of-taliban-they-got-everything-in-pakistan-says-minister-sheikh-rashid/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos