Xi Jinping’s Campaign for Economic Equality Comes at a Tricky Time for China | China

4 mins ago

For decades, China’s focus has been on continued growth, building the world’s second-largest economy from a hole in the international arena. Now, Beijing’s promise is to expand the economic pie and divide it well.

President Xi Jinping this month announced his intention to spread common prosperity in what is one of the world’s most unequal major economies, signaling a shift from the continued growth of his predecessors and announcing a harsh crackdown on wealthy elites, including China’s burgeoning tech billionaire group.

Yet the change comes at a delicate time. Signs of pressure are appearing in the Chinese economy as it embarks on the Xis mission, fueled by the variant of the Delta coronavirus and shortages of raw materials.

Figures released on Wednesday show that factory output reversed in August, falling to its lowest level in 18 months, while the main service sector survey showed it had been hit even harder and sank. was contracted for the first time since last March.

The ripple effects have been felt across South Asia, where countries from Malaysia to Vietnam have come under pressure, not only from declining trade with China, but from their own recent coronavirus attacks. and chaos in the shipping industry that has blocked containers many miles from where they are needed, leaving businesses short of raw materials.

Only the economies of Japan, South Korea and the city-state of Singapore have ignored the spread of Covid-19 to maintain their recovery after lockdowns earlier this year.

China, as the first country to succumb to a pandemic-fueled recession and the first to emerge, is now frightening international investors, fearing that a summer growth spurt could herald a longer-term collapse until 2022 .

Pinduoduo logo on smartphone
Reading the signals from Beijing, e-commerce site Pinduoduo said it would donate at least 10 billion yuan ($ 1.5 billion) to help China’s agricultural development. Photography: Omar Marques / SOPA Images / Rex / Shutterstock

Diana Choyleva, economist and respected China observer, estimates that growth will weaken in the third quarter to 0.9%, from 1.3% in the three months to June 30, driven by headwinds from manufacturing and struggling Chinese exports and small and medium enterprises.

She said Xis’ determination to narrow China’s growing wealth gap was a dangerous decision amid resurgent disease.

Xi Jinping has embarked on an ambitious but unexplored path as he aims to deliver on the party’s promise of a socialist system that does not put the needs of the few above the needs of the many, he said. said the director of Enodo Economics.

But it takes the risk that its comprehensive income and wealth distribution program undermines [what has] has fueled China’s strong catch-up growth over the past 40 years.

According to World Bank data, China has one of the highest inequality measures after the United States. It comes after the pursuit of economic prowess decades in the making since President Deng Xiaoping decided to open the country to world trade in 1978, recognizing that to do so would require letting some people get rich first. to help the poorest regions. long-term.

As part of the change orchestrated by Xi, the focus will be on the quality of economic growth, with potential implications for other countries around the world.

Billionaires in general, and the mega-rich beneficiaries of the tech industry in particular, have strived to appease the party with charitable donations and messages of support.

Nasdaq-listed e-commerce site Pinduoduo said earlier this year that it would donate its second-quarter profits and any future profits to help China’s agricultural development until donations reach at least 10 billion yuan ($ 1.5 billion). The move prompted its shares to jump 22%.

Hong Kong-listed Tencent, reading the same signals from Beijing, set aside 50 billion yuan for social assistance programs supporting low-income communities, bringing the total philanthropic commitment to $ 15 billion this year.

Nonetheless, China is poised to restrict the listing of domestic companies on U.S. stock exchanges, threatening to restrain the growth of tech companies that now symbolized China’s record economic growth rates and the emergence of wealthy business leaders.

Rana Mitter, historian and director of the China Center at Oxford University, said Xi’s rhetoric of common prosperity stems from genuine concern that previous economic models have created growth at the expense of inequality.

Party officials are also concerned that the tech giants and the people who run them are out of control and need to be brought under control. And then we have to add Xis’ determination to be appointed next year for a third term, which constitutional changes now allow, he said.

Mitter warns that Xi is building a broad populist agenda that will make his candidacy for a third term unstoppable.

He may not be facing a general election, but he wants social media to be behind him, encouraging policies that bring tech billionaires, real estate moguls and even movie stars back to the limelight. size, he added.

Sanlitun shopping and residential district amid the coronavirus pandemic in Beijing
Buyers in Beijing. China has one of the highest inequality measures after the United States, according to World Bank data. Photograph: Roman Pilipey / EPA

Natwests China economist Peiqian Liu said Xis’ attempt to close the wealth gap marked the start of bureaucratic-level reforms where local government officials would no longer be pressured to meet GDP targets. students ; instead, they will be evaluated by a variety of indicators to achieve better quality growth.

He said it was not clear how far the reforms will go, although they are likely to focus on improving the social safety net, improving labor productivity, reducing risks. financial systems and the achievement of more balanced long-term growth.

He added: As a result, we see downside risks to real GDP growth in the short to medium term, but we expect the growth momentum to be more balanced and sustainable. We also expect policymakers to put more emphasis on risk management, especially debt risks and data security.

Some analysts believe evidence of lower growth rates will lead to a relaxation of the Chinese central bank’s borrowing rules to allow for a mini-credit boom. With more borrowing by consumers and small businesses, the pain of higher taxes can be absorbed and the economy can return to higher levels of growth.

Mitter said Beijing faces a more fundamental problem as it reflects on how to balance the virus and the need to maintain economic growth.

One of the difficulties right now is reading how Xi will answer the question: what is the economic future if your plan is to eliminate the virus.

For example, will the huge Chinese middle class be able to go on vacation abroad? The expansion of overseas vacations has not only satisfied a large number of people, it has given Beijing enormous influence in neighboring countries, he said.

If the virus is preventing tourists and business people from traveling, and you don’t have easy connectivity for commerce and leisure, then you need to consider a drastically different business model.

