Xi Jinping’s Campaign for Economic Equality Comes at a Tricky Time for China | China

For decades, China’s focus has been on continued growth, building the world’s second-largest economy from a hole in the international arena. Now, Beijing’s promise is to expand the economic pie and divide it well.

President Xi Jinping this month announced his intention to spread common prosperity in what is one of the world’s most unequal major economies, signaling a shift from the continued growth of his predecessors and announcing a harsh crackdown on wealthy elites, including China’s burgeoning tech billionaire group.

Yet the change comes at a delicate time. Signs of pressure are appearing in the Chinese economy as it embarks on the Xis mission, fueled by the variant of the Delta coronavirus and shortages of raw materials.

Figures released on Wednesday show that factory output reversed in August, falling to its lowest level in 18 months, while the main service sector survey showed it had been hit even harder and sank. was contracted for the first time since last March.

The ripple effects have been felt across South Asia, where countries from Malaysia to Vietnam have come under pressure, not only from declining trade with China, but from their own recent coronavirus attacks. and chaos in the shipping industry that has blocked containers many miles from where they are needed, leaving businesses short of raw materials.

Only the economies of Japan, South Korea and the city-state of Singapore have ignored the spread of Covid-19 to maintain their recovery after lockdowns earlier this year.

China, as the first country to succumb to a pandemic-fueled recession and the first to emerge, is now frightening international investors, fearing that a summer growth spurt could herald a longer-term collapse until 2022 .

Reading the signals from Beijing, e-commerce site Pinduoduo said it would donate at least 10 billion yuan ($ 1.5 billion) to help China’s agricultural development. Photography: Omar Marques / SOPA Images / Rex / Shutterstock

Diana Choyleva, economist and respected China observer, estimates that growth will weaken in the third quarter to 0.9%, from 1.3% in the three months to June 30, driven by headwinds from manufacturing and struggling Chinese exports and small and medium enterprises.

She said Xis’ determination to narrow China’s growing wealth gap was a dangerous decision amid resurgent disease.

Xi Jinping has embarked on an ambitious but unexplored path as he aims to deliver on the party’s promise of a socialist system that does not put the needs of the few above the needs of the many, he said. said the director of Enodo Economics.

But it takes the risk that its comprehensive income and wealth distribution program undermines [what has] has fueled China’s strong catch-up growth over the past 40 years.

According to World Bank data, China has one of the highest inequality measures after the United States. It comes after the pursuit of economic prowess decades in the making since President Deng Xiaoping decided to open the country to world trade in 1978, recognizing that to do so would require letting some people get rich first. to help the poorest regions. long-term.

As part of the change orchestrated by Xi, the focus will be on the quality of economic growth, with potential implications for other countries around the world.