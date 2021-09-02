



Home India Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior journalist Chandan Mitra has died Chandan Mitra was appointed to Rajya Sabha for a second term in 2010. His term ended in 2016. He was a close associate of party veteran LK Advani, but was dismissed by the leadership of Narendra Modi-Amit Shah. Chandan Mitra was also editor and managing director of The Pioneer. (Express file photo / Kevin DSouza) Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior journalist Chandan Mitra died last night in Delhi, his son Kushan Mitra confirmed. He was 65 years old. Register now. It’s free. Sign up to continue reading this story for free. This content is exclusive to our subscribers. Subscribe to get unlimited access to exclusive and premium stories from The Indian Express. This content is exclusive to our subscribers. Subscribe now to get unlimited access to exclusive and premium stories from The Indian Express. Mitra was appointed a member of the Rajya Sabha from August 2003 to 2009. In June 2010, the BJP had him elected to the upper house of Madhya Pradesh. His term ended in 2016. He was a close associate of party veteran LK Advani, but was dismissed by the leadership of Narendra Modi-Amit Shah. In July 2018, Mitra, editor and managing director of The Pioneer, resigned from BJP and joins the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to greet Mitras’ disappearance. Shri Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intelligence and his ideas. He distinguished himself in the world of the media as in that of politics. Anguished by his disappearance. Condolences to his family and his admirers. Om Shanti, tweeted the prime minister.



Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav also expressed his condolences: Very sorry to hear of the passing of former MP and senior journalist Sh Chandan Mitra. He was a good friend. Served on the Foundation Board of India for many years until his health forced him to retire from public activism. Condolences to @kushanmitra and other loved ones. Om Shanti.



Mitra’s friend Rajya Sabha Swapan Dasgupta MP also took to Twitter to express his grief. I lost my closest friend, Pioneer editor and former MP Chandan Mitra this morning. We were together as students from La Martinière and went to St Stephens and Oxford. We joined journalism at the same time and shared the excitement of Ayodhya and the saffron wave, he tweeted.



I’m posting a photo of Chandan Mitra and I together on a school trip in 1972. Be happy my dear friend wherever you are. Om Shanti, he said in another tweet.

