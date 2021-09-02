[HOAKS] Jokowi to sell half of East Kalimantan area for moving costs





fangs! Based on Kompas.com’s verification so far, this information is incorrect. KOMPAS.com – Reports circulating on social media Facebook indicated that President Joko Widodo would sell half of East Kalimantan to finance the relocation of the capital. The information circulating is in the form of a screenshot of the title of an article posted on a site and then shared on Facebook. Based on the research carried out Kompas.com, Wednesday (1/9/2021) the information is not true or a hoax. Story in circulation A report indicating that Jokowi will sell half of East Kalimantan to finance the relocation of the capital has been posted on a Facebook account. this Wednesday (1/9/2021). The account shared a screenshot of an article titled Regarding the relocation of the capital, Jokowi: We can sell half of the island of East Kalimantan. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail In the screenshot, we can see that the article was uploaded to petromaz.blogspot.com. The account also wrote the following account: “It feels like a legacy from your ancestors, just play and sell.

The natives PARTICIPATE ONLY IN THE PAYMENT OF THE DEBT.

HARD WORK TO MAKE PEOPLE CLEAN !!! “ Here is a screenshot of the download: Screenshot A screenshot of the story uploaded to Facebook on Wednesday (1/9/2021) which indicates that Jokowi will sell half of the land in East Kalimantan to finance the relocation of the capital. A screenshot of the story uploaded to Facebook on Wednesday (1/9/2021) which indicates that Jokowi will sell half of the land in East Kalimantan to finance the relocation of the capital. Searches on Kompas.com To verify this information, Kompas.com attempted to access the petromaz.blogspot.com site on Wednesday (1/9/2021). But at the opening of the site there is no article with the title Regarding the relocation of the capital, Jokowi: We can sell half of the island of East Kalimantan. The Petromaz.blogspot.com site actually contains content with pornographic titles. Kompas.com then tried to trace the existence of the article by typing the keyword “Jokowi sells half of Kalimantan for a new capital” into the Bing search engine. As a result, an article with a similar title was found, namely Regarding the relocation of the capital, Jokowi: We can sell half of the island of East Kalimantan which was posted on reportaseindonesia.com on September 4, 2019. Screenshot Screenshot of the article titled Relocation of the Capital, Jokowi: We Can Sell Half of the East Kalimantan Island which was posted on reportaseindonesia.com on September 4, 2019. Screenshot of the article titled Relocation of the Capital, Jokowi: We Can Sell Half of the East Kalimantan Island which was posted on reportaseindonesia.com on September 4, 2019. In the article, it is stated that Jokowi plans to sell 30,000 hectares of state land in East Kalimantan to finance the relocation of the capital.

