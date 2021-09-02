Marise Payne and Peter Dutton to travel to the United States for face-to-face talks with their American counterparts





A report by the United States Center for Studies, released Thursday, urged Australia and the United States to diversify their economic partners and reduce their reliance on a single source to deal with the risk of China trade strikes. Loading USSC chief executive Simon Jackman said AUSMIN must be reformed to address challenges such as recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, infrastructure spending, cybersecurity and gray area attacks from countries like China. Gray area refers to attacks such as cyber hacks, economic coercion, disinformation campaigns, and intellectual property theft, calibrated so as not to require a military response. Professor Jackman said Australia would like the United States to do something meaningful on China’s economic coercion. We arrive as far as Washington. There is expected to be an important statement on this, he said. Reassuring tweets are great, you’d rather have them than not have them. But the trick to Australian foreign policy is to convert that American goodwill into political facts on the ground … practical steps that flow from it.

As Australia seeks more practical action on China’s trade strikes, Professor Jackman said the Americans will push Canberra to become more involved in the fight against climate change. Sam Roggeveen, director of the Lowy Institutes’ international security program, said there were many questions about American credibility after the withdrawal from Afghanistan, but the wrong lessons were being learned. He said that the fact that Mr. Biden had withdrawn from a part of the world that did not correspond to American interests was a good thing and meant that he could focus more on the Indo-Pacific. Previously, the United States’ military commitments were not aligned with its national interests. Biden realigned his military commitments to his national interests, he said. The Morning Edition newsletter is our guide to the most important and interesting stories, analysis and ideas of the day. Register here.

