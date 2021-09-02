Hong Kong’s problems run deeper than even its own leaders realize

William Pesek is an award-winning Tokyo-based journalist and author of “Japanization: What the World Can Learn from Japan’s Lost Decades”.

Hong Kong’s richest 1% are sure to profit from a euphorically profitable COVID-19 pandemic.

Whether by coincidence or by design, two industries most to blame for a record income gap are sailing quite lucratively through 2021, namely financial services and real estate markets. But while those at the top of the city’s food chain gleefully browse their bank statements, employees in retail, hospitality and tourism are counting the losses.

Exhibit A: Home prices hit their highest levels since 1993. The combination of ultra-low mortgage rates and strong demand is helping to wipe out the fallout from past bear markets – from the 1997 Asian Crisis to the epidemic of SARS in the early 2000s.

In other words, the income gap behind the giant protests of 2019 is now bigger than ever. And the other catalyst – China’s strangulation of Hong Kong autonomy – is getting worse by the day.

Good luck finding out what the Beijing overlords are up to in Hong Kong. Since November, when Jack Ma’s Ant Group plans for the largest initial public offering in history were trampled on by regulators, it has been difficult to understand what “Xi Jinping’s thinking really is.” “. Now, with the Chinese president indulging in Mao Zedong-style slogans – “common prosperity” and the like – Hong Kong’s existential crisis is only getting worse.

Even the recent Tokyo Olympics have given reason to question whether life in Hong Kong has any meaning, purpose, or value against an attack by the Communist Party that the city can no longer get past. Euphoric medalists have found themselves assaulted and harassed on mainland social media just for carrying the Hong Kong flag, making you wonder if Hong Kong will be allowed to send its own team to Paris 2024.

A high-profile visit by Xi’s allies, apparently to discuss details of China’s latest five-year plan, has turned into a conference communicating impatience over Hong Kong’s failure on China as quickly as Xi would like .

The delegation was headed by Huang Liuquan, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Bureau of the State Council. The gist of his message: The city has wasted precious time since the 2019 protests to realign policies to the “new political climate” that Xi seems to be inventing on the fly in Beijing.

China has to give Hong Kong a minute here. What Xi does is just not in the DNA of a city that is literally in business. The disappearance of Ma and Ant’s IPO – half of which was supposed to be listed in Hong Kong – is quite intriguing. Xi has since cracked down on Didi Global – just days after its big IPO – and slaughtered Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Holdings, private education companies and a myriad of other tech giants.

Xi’s seemingly anti-capitalist hub has regulators telegraphing crackdowns on private equity. And, more frighteningly, the Chinese Cyberspace Administration now controls any speech or comment on the Internet that it deems critical of the economy, financial markets or domestic politics.

What does it mean? Xi’s censorship-industry complex won’t tell. But suffice it to say, if you’re an analyst about to downgrade a continental stock, a credit rating company concerned about default risks, an expatriate journalist with a story to tell about local corruption or whatever’s going on. moved to Wuhan with COVID-19, or a banking economist convinced China’s gross domestic product data is wrong, you are urged to shut up, otherwise.

China is remarkably good at providing economic retribution to anyone who dares to ask questions or makes mistakes. The Australian government, the America’s National Basketball Association, retailers like H&M and Nike, Hollywood figures like John Cena and a myriad of others are learning it the hard way.

But if you’re Hong Kong and your brand is the kind of fiery, transparent, and results-driven capitalism that Xi suddenly seems to hate, what do you do? In fact, Hong Kong’s problems run even deeper than CEO Carrie Lam seems to realize. The social tensions that paralyzed the city in 2019 can be remembered as a milder and milder economic time.

Protesters gather along a street in the Mong Kok neighborhood in August 2019: Social tensions can be remembered as a milder and milder economic time. © PA

Asia’s “global city” now follows Brazil and Mozambique in inequality, a gaping hole in Hong Kong’s veneer of hyper-prosperity. Beneath billionaire tycoons, chauffeured bankers and glittering skylines, many of the city’s 7.5 million residents are even further behind – and perhaps more eager than in 2019 to take to the streets.

These massive protests, heard around the world, were sparked by an extradition bill that Xi’s government tried to impose on Hong Kong. But the fuel behind it was discontent at Charles Dickens’ level about the skyrocketing cost of living, stagnant wages, and a government too busy caring for Beijing to care.

Of course, now billionaires too could be bracing for what’s to come. Xi’s Maoist turn puts billions of dollars in market capitalization at risk. Soon, Hong Kong’s 1% might click on their bank statements with more fear than joy.

Once COVID-19 has passed, Hong Kong Inc. will likely be more unbalanced than before the pandemic. An economy that satisfies no one but Xi in Beijing is not an economy with a vibrant future.