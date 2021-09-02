Ramiz Raja meets Babar Azam ahead of T20 World Cup





Former Pakistani captain Ramiz Raja (left) and Pakistani skipper Babar Azam. Photo: Dossier "You are free to choose a team for the World Cup, whoever you want," Ramiz Raja told Babar Azam. "No one will interfere in the matter of the selection," said Ramiz Raja. "There will be no compromise on physical condition," he said.

LAHORE: Former Pakistani captain Ramiz Raja, who will likely become the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), met with skipper Babar Azam on Wednesday to discuss the squad selection ahead of the T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup. ICC.

Sources within the PCB told The News that the former cricketer left Babar Azam free to choose his team for the mega event. However, he also demanded results from the skipper.

“You [Babar Azam] are free to choose a team for the World Cup, whoever you want, I need the results, “said a source.” No one will interfere with the selection but there will be no compromise on physical condition. “

Sources said Ramiz Raja was referring to fumbles on the pitch in the first test match against the West Indies, which cost Pakistan the match and, as a result, prevented the men in green from winning the series.

Babar thanked Raja and promised to give the results of the tournament, which will start on October 17.

Raja also discussed New Zealand Series teams and national cricket issues with PCB chief executive Wasim Khan and High Performance Center director Nadeem Khan, respectively.

Raja was appointed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, chief boss of the PCB, for the post. The PCB Board of Governors will meet on September 13 to elect the chair.

Ramiz Raja begins consultations

Geo News previously reported that the former Pakistani cricketer and former skipper has started consultations for the implementation of his roadmap for Pakistani cricket in the coming days.

Sources told the TV station that Ramiz Raja had contacted senior PCB officials and had started giving them advice, according to his proposed roadmap, on what to do to improve Pakistani cricket.

Whatever decisions are taken in the coming days, they will be in line with Ramiz Raja’s roadmap, sources within the PCB said.

If appointed, Raja will face many challenges. One of the first will be the selection of the national team for the next World Cup and a change in the management of the team, which he is not satisfied with.

The implementation of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) financial model, title sponsorship and broadcasters’ agreement for the next three years will be some of the other obstacles in Raja’s path.

He will also have to deal with issues related to the National High Performance Center, domestic, school and club cricket.

Raja will need to make changes to the top floor of his team’s PCB.

Sources also said that the contract of PCB CEO Wasim Khan would not be renewed or extended. His contract expires early next year.

