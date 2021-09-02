Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the Forum on Thursday on the 20th anniversary of Juncao’s assistance and sustainable development cooperation, which was held both online and offline in Beijing. .

Juncao, which is known as “magic herb”, are two Chinese characters meaning “mushroom” and “herb”. The particular breed of grass was discovered by Chinese scientists as an economical and environmentally friendly substitute for wood traditionally used as a substrate for growing mushrooms. Juncao technology has now been disseminated in 106 countries through training programs or on-site demonstrations.

In his letter, Xi said the technology has facilitated the efficient use of three main agricultural resources, light, heat and water, and achieved the recycling of plant, animal and fungal materials, for the benefit of the community. ecological, food and energy security.

Xi said he has paid special attention to international cooperation on Juncao technology for a long time. Since China built the first overseas demonstration base for Juncao technology in Papua New Guinea in 2001, the technology has been introduced to more than 100 countries, playing an important role in poverty reduction, creating jobs, promoting the use of renewable energies, combating climate change and improving people’s well-being, he noted.

China is ready to work with relevant parties to make further contributions to the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, he said, expressing the hope that Juncao technology will bring more benefits for people in developing countries.

The forum was co-hosted by the China International Development Cooperation Agency and the Fujian Provincial Government.

(With contribution from Xinhua)