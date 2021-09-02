Indonesia.go.id – Mendadak Porang Jadi Andalan

President Joko Widodo during a visit to the porang processing plant owned by PT Asia Prima Konjac in Madiun, East Java. SETPRES

Suddenly Porang became the mainstay

Porang is a type of tuber that is typically made into rice, shirataki, a mixture of ingredients in cakes, bread, ice cream, and syrup. President Joko Widodo sees porang as a promising product and has a bright future.

In recent years, porang plants have become the new prima donna. Even the porang is able to ignite the passion of young people or millennials to participate in the field of agriculture, especially for this type of plant. Many young people become farmers in their respective regions. From now on, the porang does not only develop in East Java, but extends to Central Java, DIY, West Java and even outside Java.

The rapid development of the porang production area may be due to the attractiveness of profit and convenience in the planting process. Besides being resistant to pests, porang is also easy to get along with in unproductive soil. For example, under tall trees or bamboo groves. The treatment is not as complicated as other plants, it does not even need watering. The need for water depends only on the influx of water during the rainy season.

Meanwhile, for one hectare of land, 15-20 tons of porang tubers can be obtained in an eight-month planting period. With the price of tubers produced per kilo of Rp. 7,000, they can earn around Rp. 35 million to Rp. 40 million in a single harvest.

Yoyok Triyono, one of the young farmers, is a third generation porang farmer at his home in Madiun, East Java. He followed in his grandfather’s and father’s footsteps to become a farmer. During a dialogue with President Joko Widodo, Yoyok explained how tempting the prospect of growing tubers is. Now the young people of Madiun are also interested in doing it.

“There are a lot of millennial farmers, young farmers in our village, maybe in the Madiun region. In the past when you graduated from school you looked for work in the city, but not now, sir. They finished their studies to become porang farmers, three years struggling to cultivate porang, after three years bringing a car home, ”Yoyok said.

Yoyok only started planting porang since 2010. Initially, he only owned 0.3 hectares of land, inherited from his father. Now its area has reached 3 hectares. According to him, porang is a very promising commodity because it is not only tubers that sell well. But also the seeds.

Didi Kuswandi, a farmer from Saradan District, Madiun Regency, agrees that young people are very interested in planting porang. According to him, currently many millennials have changed their perspective on farmers. “It used to be like this farmer had become an escapee. But today, everyone wants to become porang farmers. Including me, Mr. President. I have been abroad for a long time, I returned to my village to become a farmer, ”said Didi.

Porang is a tuberous plant that has many advantages. Besides being low in calories and sugar free, porang can be made into various food or cosmetic ingredients. President Joko Widodo considers this product to be a promising product with a promising future. To young farmers, the president left a message not only to work on their farmland, but also to transform it until post-harvest.

The head of state also encouraged farmers to transform porang tubers into finished products, such as crisps. “I think processes like this are what the government wants. Don’t let it be in Japan, or China, or South Korea, or Europe, no. We have to deal with it ourselves, there is the downstream, there is industrialization, so that the added value really exists in the country, “said President Jokowi.

At the end of the dialogue with the farmers, President Jokowi explained that the government wants to build a mutually beneficial ecosystem where, in addition to benefiting the people, the surrounding environment can also be well maintained. For this reason, he encouraged the Minister of Agriculture to make a grand plan regarding the prospect of porang as prima donna for new agricultural products.

As reported some time ago, President Joko Widodo, during his working visit to Madiun Regency, East Java Province on Thursday, August 19, 2021, visited the porang processing plant owned by PT Asia Prima Konjac and had a dialogue with porang farmers. On this occasion, the president instructed the Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo to make porang a new staple export product in the country.

According to President Jokowi, porang is a new commodity that can provide good added value not only for porang processing companies but also for porang farmers. According to the data he received, one hectare of land can produce 15 to 20 tons of porang. In addition, in the first planting season, farmers can produce up to 40 million IDR porang in eight months. Very great value.

President Jokowi also believes that porang will be a healthy food in the future, as porang contains very beneficial ingredients for the human body. From low in calories to sugar free. The president also hopes that this porang product can be exported not only as raw and semi-finished products, but also as porang rice.

During the visit, President Jokowi also made revolutionary the expansion of the PT Asia Prima Konjac plant as well as the revision of the porang transformation process from raw to semi-finished products. President Jokowi also took the time to interact with several representatives of porang farmers.

For information, porang or in Latin is called Amorphopallus muelleri blume is a type of tuber that contains carbohydrates or glucomannan sugars in complex form. Porang is typically made into rice, shirataki, a mixture of ingredients in cakes, breads, ice cream, candies, jellies, jams, and thickeners in syrup products. Porang is also often made into a cosmetic product.

The Agriculture Ministry said the export value of porang in 2020 will reach 923.6 billion rupees. As a result, the commodity was designated as a crown in the Triple Export Movement (Gratieks) program. On several occasions, President Joko Widodo has also called for porang to be used as a new commodity in Indonesia, especially in order to create a diversified and more optimal export flow to foreign countries.

The potential of porang tubers on the international market is increasing. This is evidenced by the export value of porang, which continues to increase each year. In 2018, the export volume of East Java porang reached 5.51 tons with a value of about IDR 270.3 billion. In 2019, there was an increase of 9%, to 6 tons for a value of around IDR 297 billion. In 2020, this figure will increase again to reach 70% in a volume of 10 tons worth IDR 499.08 billion. Export destinations for East Java porang, among others, are China, Vietnam, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan.

The Ministry of Agriculture has compiled Roadmap Cultivation and export of Porang 2020-2024 with a development objective of around 100,000 hectares (ha) in 2024 and an export potential of 92 thousand tons fries to dry. In roadmap In addition, the target has been mapped as follows, the planting (realization) area of ​​the 2020 porang plant is 19,950 ha and in 2021 it is 47,641 ha. Meanwhile, the targeted harvested area in a given year is 95% of the area planted in the previous two years. The target wet production is 10 tonnes / ha and this will then be carried out in the form of glucomannan flour. During this time, the production dries up in the form of fries is 15% of wet production. The seed requirement is 20,000 frogs (100 kg / ha).

The development of Porang will be done through a number of strategies, including increasing the availability and use of seeds of high yielding varieties, implementing good agricultural practices at the farmer level, the provision of fertilizers as needed, and support for irrigation infrastructure, agricultural roads and support for financing facilities. The development axis will be gradually implemented in 29 provinces and 263 districts.

In terms of distribution, the targeted domestic market represents 10% of the total harvest, while the rest is exported in the form of fries there are about 21 types of dry products or other derived products. Based on data from the Ministry of Commerce, Indonesia’s porang exports in 2020 were recorded at 8,570 tonnes for a total value of USD 19,645,620 or increased by 23.35% (year-on-year), with China being the main export destination, reaching 13.28 million tons.

Author: Eri Sutrisno

Publisher: Ratna Nuraini / Elvira Inda Sari