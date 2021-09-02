Sean Parnell Gets Donald Trump Approval





Sean Parnell Gets Donald Trump’s Endorsement In a crowded Republican field, US Senate candidate Sean Parnell has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

20 minutes ago

Hackers Celebrate All Minority Programming 50 Years Later It was 50 years ago, when Pirates made history just by stepping onto the field.

40 minutes ago

Nightly Forecast from KDKA-TV (9/1) Stay up to date with the local weather with a forecast from meteorologist Ray Petelin!

4 hours ago

Pennsylvania lawmakers go to court to challenge postal voting law Fourteen Republican state lawmakers have filed a new lawsuit challenging Pennsylvania’s postal voting law.

4 hours ago

Flood Washed Shed Royce Jones of KDKA speaks with the owner of the shed, who said he did not realize it was washed away.

4 hours ago

Volunteers are needed to help clean up in Oakdale after IdaKDKA’s Jessica Guay hears more about the cleanup process.

4 hours ago

Students rescued from school bus trapped in flooded water Jennifer Borrasso from KDKA spoke exclusively with one student on the bus.

4 hours ago

KDKA PM news update: September 1, 2021 KDKA PM news update: September 1, 2021

5 hours ago

Oblock High School students quarantined after exposure to COVID-19 The Plum school district has quarantined nearly 100 students after being exposed to COVID-19.

6 hours ago

Allegheny County leaders applaud new school mask mandateThe statewide school mask mandate goes into effect on Tuesday.

7 hours ago

Evening Forecast KDKA-TV 19:30 (9/1) Stay up to date with the local weather with a forecast from meteorologist Ray Petelin!

7 hours ago

Oakdale Hit Hard By Remnant Of IdaKDKA Jessica Guay will learn more about how businesses and residents have been affected.

8 hours ago

Butler officer stabbed before shooting, killing suspect released from hospital The butler officer who was repeatedly stabbed before shooting and killing suspect last week was released from hospital on Wednesday; Reports from Royce Jones of KDKA.

8 hours ago

Ida’s remains hit Oakdale HardOakdale was hit hard by Ida’s remains when Robinson Run creek spilled from its shores; KDKA’s Andy Sheehan reports.

8 hours ago

Cleanup underway in Millvale after flooding Ida Meghan Schiller from RegionKDKA has more on cleanup and damage.

8 hours ago

Allegheny County officials are not reporting any Ida deaths or injuries It’s not over yet. That’s the word from Allegheny County leaders on Wednesday. KDKA’s Jon Delano has more.

9 hours ago

Mount Etna Residents Pump Floodwaters From Basements As Ida’s remains moved, the rain fell heavy and swiftly on Mount Etna. People woke up with water in their basements and a lot of headaches while cleaning; Reports by Nicole Ford of KDKA.

9 hours ago

PennDOT Officials Urge Caution After Ida Flood As Ida’s impact moves through southern portion of state from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia, PennDOT is warning drivers to be especially vigilant; Reports by Jon Delano of KDKA.

9 hours ago

Heads of State Declare Weather Emergency, Warn It’s Not Over Yet In anticipation of Ida’s impact on Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf signed an emergency weather declaration Tuesday night; Reports by Jon Delano of KDKA.

9 hours ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (9/1) Stay up to date with the local weather with a forecast from meteorologist Ray Petelin!

9 hours ago

A crew of boats rescue a trapped driver in the floodwaters of Hempfield Township. A few got stuck. Ross Guidotti of KDKA had the chance to speak to one of them after a team of boats rescued her.

9 hours ago

Washington County Officials Clean Up After Flood KDKA’s Amy Wadas is in Washington County after Ida’s remains hit the area.

10 hours ago

Washington County Hazardous Materials were called after the tank was filled with home heating oil spills. Washington County Hazardous Materials were called after a tank of home heating oil spilled into a stream. KDKA’s Amy Wadas has more.

10 hours ago

School bus trapped in rising floodwaters Forty students and a driver had to be rescued Wednesday morning when a school bus was overtaken by floodwaters along Seavey Road.

10 hours ago

