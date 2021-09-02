PM Modi unable to get out of the “karsevak” state of mind; All parties in Jammu and Kashmir meet simple photoshoot: Mehbooba Mufti

Mufti said the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration appears to be the only hope at this point.

PDP chief and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not been able to break out of the ‘karsevak’ mindset and is implementing everything he has been taught as a “karsevak” so far. Mufti made the remarks during an interview with The Indian Express. Mufti said no one could have dreamed of what is happening in India today. She said that Jammu and Kashmir was linked to the idea of ​​a secular India and that Nehru and Gandhi were the face of that idea, not Savarkar.

Reacting to the alleged use of central agencies against her, Mufti said that since she was not ready to follow the false narrative the government is trying to create on J&K, there is so much oppression in the ‘State. She claimed that the government is making efforts to project people’s silence as normal, which is not the truth. “I think our institutions which defend the fundamental or constitutional rights of people in a country or in a state have been subverted… They have demolished everything that has been built in the last 70 years, and J&K was part of it,” said she declared.

Mufti said she did not regret allying with the BJP and added that her father, the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, entered the alliance knowing that the BJP had multiple seats and that any government without them did not. would not have lasted.

“I think he (Mufti Sayeed) understood that, and he had this idea that Narendra Modi, after coming to power with such a huge majority…. The post of Prime Minister will bring him some moderation. Once you are at the highest seat of power, you no longer think as an individual or as a party. I think this is something he (Mufti Sayeed) had planned, which unfortunately did not happen, ”she said.

Asked about the purpose of PM Modis’ multi-stakeholder meeting, Mufti said the Center wanted to show nationally and internationally that it was trying to reach out. Mufti claimed that more than two months have passed and nothing has changed. “It seemed like it was an exercise done to showcase this photo where everyone was in the same frame, especially these two parts that they called all kinds of names,” she said.

Mufti said the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration appears to be the only hope at this point. She alleged that the Center is trying to divide the group and create rifts.

Reacting to the opposition meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi, Mufti claimed to have raised the issue of the subversion of the country’s institutions by the BJP which began with the “illegal suppression of Article 370”. She said that while state break-up can happen after 70 years of independence, it can also be reversed and Congress has a bigger role to play in this.