Arizona Senate Releases More Files on 2020 Election Review | World news us





PHOENIX (AP) Lawyers representing the Republican-controlled Arizona Senate during a review of the 2020 election results in the state’s most populous county have released a multitude of communications between GOP lawmakers, their Audit and other bindings under a court order obtained by a watchdog group that is fighting for transparency in the counting of elections.

Among the communications were text messages from a senior campaign official from former President Donald Trump to Senate Liaison Officer Randy Pullen asking where to send $ 175,000 to help pay for the partisan recount. Former Trump campaign operations director and former Arizona state treasurer Jeff DeWit also asked Pullen if another group raising funds for the audit was legitimate, saying Trump had asked.

The Senate archives were not complete. Senate Prosecutor Kory Langhofer told a judge on Wednesday he withheld nearly 3,000 cases because they contained legislative or attorney-client communications that he said are privileged.

Other documents sought by American Oversight are still the subject of a legal battle. A judge had also ordered the Senate contractor, including the Florida company overseeing the audit, to produce its records.

The Arizona Court of Appeals quickly upheld this order, ruling that Cyber ​​Ninjas and other contractors performed a basic government function and were subject to the Public Records Act. But last week, the Arizona Supreme Court stayed Justice Michael Kemp’s order at least until September 14 while it reconsiders the case.

American Oversight attorney Roopali Desai told the judge on Wednesday she would press the court to reject Langholfer’s legislative privilege argument, saying the judge has already rejected it in previous rulings.

The more than 20,000 files released late Tuesday night included submissions from Republican Senate Speaker Karen Fann, Judiciary Committee Chairman Senator Warren Peterson, Pullen, the Senate’s other liaison with contractors, Ken Bennett, as well as GOP activists and lawmakers, lobbyists and the press. They include texts, emails, and even a video of former President Ronald Reagan saying the people are overseeing the government.

DeWit declined to comment to The Associated Press on Wednesday on his offer of money to fund the review. Late Tuesday, he told the Arizona Capitol Times that he was not referring to Trump personally but to Trump’s larger orbit. DeWit has worked closely with Trump on both of his campaigns, moving from being president of state to overseeing all of his campaign operations.

Other exchanges included one between Fann and Arizona Republican Party Chairperson Kelli Ward, where the Senate Speaker asked why she was using the Senate audit to raise money for the party when it wasn’t. was not involved in its funding.

The Senate agreed to pay $ 150,000 plus the cost of renting the facilities for the audit, but it ended up costing much more. Partisan fundraisers contributed nearly $ 5.7 million to help pay to recount Maricopa County’s 2.1 million ballots and examine the voting machines, computers and other equipment used during the ‘election.

The unprecedented partisan exercise was sparked by the loss of former President Donald Trumps in the state and his unproven claim that he lost in Arizona and other battlefield states due to fraud.

Senate Republicans have issued subpoenas in Maricopa County for all 2020 ballots, the machines that counted them, and other data in the state’s most populous county. Election experts sharply criticized the review, which Fann launched late last year as Trump and his allies unsuccessfully pursued reasons to block certification of Democrat Joe Bidens’ victory in the presidential election.

The documents have been handed over to contractors with little or no electoral experience for what Senate Speaker Karen Fann calls a forensic audit. Election experts say the 2020 elections were secure and well organized, and contractors are using bizarre and unreliable procedures. Maricopa County refused further participation.

Audit and manual recount results were due to be submitted to the Senate last week, but a COVID-19 outbreak among contractors delayed it

Langhofer told the judge on Wednesday it could be weeks before a final report is ready for release. A public release date has not been announced.

A notable exchange took place between Fann and well-respected Arizona GOP political consultant Chuck Coughlin, who told him that the partisan nature of the audit had led public polls to show there would be little confidence in the results.

“Start over, call the current audit professionally compromised,” Coughlin wrote. Lay that down on the entrepreneurs – which is true – and the Governor, you and the Speaker (of the House) find a way to establish a professional path to restore confidence in AZ’s electoral system.

A conversation over a glass of wine, Fann replied.

