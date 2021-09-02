



Kashmir’s top separatist leader has died, prompting authorities to deploy troops around the heavily militarized town of Srinagar and shut down the internet, police said.

Key points: Kashmir has long been a flashpoint between India and neighboring Pakistan. Geelani had been under house arrest for 12 years after leading several anti-Indian protests Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan says he is “deeply saddened” by the death of Mr. Geelani

Kashmiri Indian politician Syed Ali Shah Geelani, a veteran separatist, died Wednesday evening in Srinagar. He was 91 years old.

“Troops are deployed in sensitive places in Srinagar and other major cities and no movement of vehicles is allowed,” said a police official.

Mr. Geelani was Kashmir’s top separatist leader.

His family said the old politician had been ill for years and had been under house arrest for 12 years after leading several anti-India protests.

Zurimanz is the hometown of Mr. Geelani. Her family say her health has been poor for years. (

AFP: Nasir Kachroo / NurPhoto

)

Kashmir has long been a flashpoint between India and neighboring Pakistan, which claim the region in its entirety but govern only parts.

Tensions resumed, however, after New Delhi withdrew autonomy from the state of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 and divided it into two federally administered territories.

A family member told Reuters that Mr Geelani developed chest pain and chest congestion on Wednesday afternoon and died late that night at his residence in the region’s main city, Srinagar.

Shortly after the news broke, dozens of Kashmiris converged at his home in the Hyderpora neighborhood of Srinagar to mourn.

But authorities quickly deployed large contingents of police and armed soldiers across the Kashmir valley to prevent people from attending his funeral.

Police chief Vijay Kumar told Reuters the internet had been shut down as a precaution and by restrictions imposed in the Kashmir Valley.

The roads leading to Mr. Geelani’s residence in Srinagar have been closed, another official said.

Mr. Geelani was an ideologue and a strong supporter of the merger of Kashmir with Pakistan.

Over the years, he had repeatedly said no to any discussion with New Delhi, claiming that “India cannot be trusted unless it sees Kashmir as disputed territory, demilitarizes the region. and frees political prisoners for a constructive dialogue ”.

The position was categorically rejected by subsequent Indian governments and he has often been called a hard-line politician.

Last year, Mr Geelani quit his hardline Hurriyat Conference faction, saying it had failed to counter New Delhi’s efforts to tighten its grip on the disputed region.

The Hurriyat Conference was formed by various separatist groups in Kashmir in 1993 to provide a political platform for secession from India following an armed revolt against New Delhi.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed sorrow over Mr Geelani’s passing on Twitter and said the nation would observe a day of mourning.

Reuters / AP

