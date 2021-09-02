When the president greets the participants in the vaccination in Lampung province

The president also said he would immediately increase the supply of Covid-19 vaccines to speed up vaccination in the province.

Posted Thursday, September 2, 2021 2:14 PM WIB

President Joko Widodo greets people participating in the Covid-19 vaccination in several areas of Lampung Province via video conference, while reviewing vaccination activities at SMA Negeri 2 Bandar Lampung City, Thursday, September 2, 2021 .

A representative from the satellite health center said the vaccination rate in Lampung province had reached about 62 percent. The president also said he would immediately increase the supply of Covid-19 vaccines to speed up vaccination in the province.

“It will be even faster if our vaccine is smooth, sir, the vaccine is sufficient,” said the representative from the Satellite Health Center.

“Later, I will order the health ministry to increase the vaccine for Lampung province,” the president said.

Meanwhile, one of the representatives from Lampung Women’s Prison, Yuyun, expressed gratitude that prison was one of the president’s concerns to obtain the Covid-19 vaccine.

For people outside, don’t be afraid to get vaccinated for our health. Hopefully under the leadership of President Joko Widodo Indonesia will make progress in the future. Thank you, sir, Yuyun said.

Yes, everyone in prison is healthy, the president said.

On this occasion, the Head of State also reminded the entire community to follow the vaccination program carried out by the government and to remain disciplined in compliance with health protocols.

“I also shared that even though I have been vaccinated, I still wear a mask, keep a distance and also avoid crowds. Remember to wash your hands after the activity,” said the President.