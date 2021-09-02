Politics
Explanation-What is China’s drive for “common prosperity” and why is it important?
BEIJING (Reuters) – President Xi Jinping has called on China to achieve common prosperity, seeking to narrow a yawning wealth gap that threatens the country’s economic rise and the legitimacy of the Communist Party government.
Common prosperity as an idea is not new to China, but a sharp escalation in official rhetoric and a crackdown on excesses in industries, especially technology and private tuition, has rocked investors in the world’s second-largest economy. .
Xi, set to start a third term in 2022, turns to inequality after concluding a campaign to end absolute poverty, pledging to make solid progress towards common prosperity by 2035 and achieve l target by 2050.
WHAT DOES COMMON PROSPERITY MEAN?
Common prosperity was first mentioned in the 1950s by Mao Zedong, founding leader of what was then an impoverished country, and repeated in the 1980s by Deng Xiaoping, who modernized an economy devastated by the Cultural Revolution.
Deng said that allowing certain people and regions to get rich first would speed up economic growth and help achieve the ultimate goal of common prosperity.
China has become an economic power under a hybrid policy of socialism with Chinese characteristics, but it has also widened inequalities, especially between urban and rural areas, a divide that threatens social stability.
The push for common prosperity has encompassed policies ranging from tackling tax evasion and limits on the hours that employees in the tech sector can work to banning for-profit tutoring in core and academic subjects. strict limits on the time minors can spend playing video games.
This year, Xi signaled an increased commitment to ensuring common prosperity, stressing that it is not just an economic goal but is central to the founding of ruling parties.
Officials say common prosperity is not egalitarianism.
A senior party official said last month that common prosperity does not mean killing the rich to help the poor.
A pilot program in Zhejiang province, one of China’s richest, is designed to close the income gap by 2025.
HOW WILL IT BE ACHIEVED?
Chinese leaders have pledged to use taxation and other levers of income redistribution to increase the proportion of middle-income citizens, increase the incomes of the poor, rationally adjust excessive incomes, and ban illegal incomes.
Beijing has explicitly encouraged high-income businesses and individuals to contribute more to society through the third distribution, which refers to charity and giving.
Several tech industry heavyweights have announced large charitable donations and support for disaster relief efforts. Online gaming giant Tencent Holdings has announced it will spend 100 billion yuan ($ 15.47 billion) for common prosperity.
Long-discussed reforms, such as implementing property and inheritance taxes to close the wealth gap, could gain new momentum, but political insiders believe such changes are years away.
A property tax has been discussed for years and two pilots have been implemented in Shanghai and Chongqing since 2011, but little progress has been made.
Other measures would include improving public services and the social safety net.
WHAT WILL THE ECONOMIC IMPACT BE?
Chinese leaders are likely to be cautious so as not to derail a private sector that has been a key engine of growth and jobs, analysts said.
The common goal of prosperity may accelerate China’s economic rebalancing towards consumption-led growth to reduce dependence on exports and investment, but policies could prove detrimental to industry-led growth private, analysts said.
Raising incomes and improving public services, especially in rural areas, would be positive for consumption, and a better social safety net would reduce precautionary savings.
The effort supports Xis’ dual-flow strategy for economic development, in which China aims to boost domestic demand, innovation and self-sufficiency, propelled by tensions with the United States.
($ 1 = 6.4622 yuan Chinese renminbi)
Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Michael Perry
