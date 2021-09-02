Crypto is a disaster waiting to happen





Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, has not changed his view of cryptocurrencies as an asset class.

What happened: In an interview with Fox Business on Tuesday, Trump said he didn’t touch Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies because he preferred the U.S. dollar.

I like the currency of the United States. I think the others [cryptocurrencies] are potentially a looming disaster, he said.

The former president went on to say that the existence of cryptocurrencies could even potentially hurt the value of the dollar.

They can be wrong. Who knows what they are? These are certainly currencies that people are not very familiar with. I’m not a big fan, he added.

Why it matters: Trump’s most recent statements have essentially reiterated his comments from last month. In June, he called Bitcoin a scam and called on U.S. regulators to step in and act.

“The currency of this world should be the dollar. And I don’t think we should have all the Bitcoins in the world there. I think they should regulate them very, very high,” Trump said at the time. , adding, “It takes away the dollar’s advantage and the dollar’s importance.”

Also read: Cathie Wood: institutions used the correction this year to switch to bitcoin

At the time of Trump’s comments last month, Bitcoin was trading at $ 36,000. Since then, the price of the primary digital asset has appreciated 42% to cross the $ 50,000 mark for the first time since May.

However, Bitcoin has failed to maintain support at this price point and has consolidated between $ 47,000 and $ 49,000 in recent weeks.

Price Action: At time of publication, Bitcoin was trading at $ 48,552, gaining 3% in the past 24 hours.

The cryptocurrency saw a 14% increase in daily trading volume, which stood at $ 35 billion at the time of writing.

Photo: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

See more Benzinga

2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/former-us-president-donald-trump-232655603.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos