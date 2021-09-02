PM Modi is concerned about delayed Infra projects. This is what needs to be done to bridge the gap





Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to speed up various infrastructure projects blocked in court and with the National Green Tribunal (NGT). This is the reason why he asked Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Guba for a list of all these delayed projects and the losses incurred for the public treasury. While this is a good initiative, it may not be enough to stimulate economic development. It is a well-known fact that projects in India are not stalled simply because of lack of compliance or the promoters’ disregard for the environment, the local community, etc. they are also opposed on political grounds, corporate rivalries, systemic corruption and doctrinaire activism. Often the factors are interrelated; for example, political and militant resistance is financed by rival companies. It was against this background that the Prime Minister held a review meeting on August 25. Four ministries were responsible for coordinating the exercise under the supervision of the cabinet secretary. The ministries of environment, forests and climate change, railways and road transport and highways, in consultation with the ministry of law and justice, should identify the decisions of honest courts, NGT, etc. ., related to the acquisition of land, forests or other permits, etc. infrastructure projects, specifies the minutes of the meeting. The delays have already cost the promoters and the nation dearly. According to a recent estimate from the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation, 483 infrastructure projects of Rs 150 crore or more are suffering from cost overruns and 504 from delays. The total initial cost of implementing the 1,781 projects was Rs 2,282,160.40 crore and their expected completion cost is expected to be Rs 2,725,408.00, reflecting overall cost overruns of Rs 443,247.60 crore (19.42% of initial cost), according to the ministry’s July report. To put it in perspective, India’s defense budget for this fiscal year is about 10% over 4.43 lakh crore. Land acquisition and the clearing of forests and the environment are some of the main obstacles, according to the report. EXCLUSIVE | PM Modi wants Infra project list delayed due to court and NGT orders, and loss to Exchequer Prime Minister Modis’ concern about the delays is understandable; his decision to seek information about it will surely help the cause of development; but this must be supplemented by other actions. But before that, the government must understand the scale and complexity of the problem. The militants, mostly on the left, have caused immense damage. In fact, their constant campaigns have kept the $ 12 billion Korean steel company Poscos from taking off. Scheduled to be installed in Odisha, it would have been the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in India. The left may not be important today as a political force or intellectual hegemony, but the ideas it presented and the processes it initiated have been absorbed by others. Many of them, ironically, are associates of the ruling parties, especially in Swadeshi Jagran Manch. They continue to promote left-wing causes, such as resistance to FDI and privatization. In addition, there is the security first attitude of the bureaucracy. It’s worse than old-fashioned paperwork. Years after the sale of public sector assets, officials and individuals faced criminal prosecution. In other corruption cases, too, senior officials have faced lengthy trials. One of them is the former Coal Secretary HC Gupta (2005-08), who was eventually acquitted in 2019. Economic development at the pace desired by the Modi government is not possible without building the confidence of bureaucracy and investors. It is also necessary to address the issue of judicial interventions through an institutional mechanism. There could be a special bench at the Supreme Court that would focus on public interest litigation against infrastructure projects. This bench can hear cases involving projects over Rs 150 crore, Rs 500 crore, or any other floor that the government deems appropriate for them to consider urgent attention. There may also be a provision for day-to-day hearings in very important cases, as happened in the Ram Temple case. The NGT may have more benches for rapid clearance of cases. For this, the government must appoint more judges. Greater emphasis on permits, with a special tribunal for this purpose, will help the government speed up blocked projects. The ruling party should also try to reduce the toxicity of public discourse, which is conducted in an anti-business idiom; every allegation of corruption against an industrial company is considered to be true and often leads to a lengthy investigation. Toxicity is often the result of political quarrels. If the ruling party accuses its rivals in the states of irregularities in, say, privatization, it should not expect the opposition to silently watch the sale of central public sector companies. It is true that the intervention of Prime Minister Modis to accelerate infrastructure projects can help the cause of development, but it would be subordinate to other measures, such as not only the realization but also the political sale of reforms. In addition, officials and experts must be convinced that they would not be victims of the decisions they make. A simple executive decision may not be enough. The author is a freelance journalist. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the position of this publication. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/opinion/pm-modi-worried-about-delayed-infra-projects-this-is-what-must-be-done-to-plug-gap-4156253.html

