Previous leaders bought London apartments from bribes in road projects: PM Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Sialkot-Kharian highway. Video screenshot PM Imran Khan attends the inauguration ceremony of the Sialkot-Kharian highway. PM Imran Khan says the PTI-led government has built three times as many roads as its predecessor. PM Imran Khan said the project will be completed through a public-private partnership.

ISLAMABAD: Previous leaders bought apartments in London using commissions illegally earned on road construction projects, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday, attacking the PML-N leadership.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Sialkot-Kharian highway. He said Pakistan needed to generate wealth to repay its loans, adding that it was essential for the country to increase its industrialization.

The Prime Minister told Fawad Chaudhry that he had to stress that “we are building three times as many roads as the previous government”.

“And we are building them at low cost as well,” he said. “Because the commissions from these roads are not used to buy apartments in London.”

Addressing the stakeholders present at the ceremony, the Prime Minister urged them to tell him personally whenever they face obstacles in construction and other projects.

“Our first priority is to ensure the ease of doing business,” he explained.

Explaining the advantages of the highway, the Prime Minister recalled how the Swat highway built by the KP government led by the PTI had increased private investment.

“At the time of Eid, 2.7 million cars were traveling on the Swat highway,” the prime minister revealed. “Imagine the benefit that would have brought [to local industries]. And every time the traffic [of vehicles increases on such projects] then private investments pour in.

The prime minister said he will ensure that the Sialkot-Kharian highway is built as part of a public-private partnership, adding that this will ensure that the public development fund is saved so that it can be spent. for education and health.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan has a large youth population which he should use to his advantage. “We can also turn our huge population into an advantage for us,” he said. “Only if we work smart.”

Prime Minister Khan said that if the northern regions of Gilgit-Baltistan were connected with other regions, it would increase tourism to unprecedented levels in Pakistan.

“More tourists to the country would mean more influx of dollars into Pakistan,” he said. “This, in turn, would improve the exchange rate.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/368390-previous-rulers-bought-flats-in-london-from-road-building-commissions-pm-imran-khah

