Sean Parnell gets past President Donald Trump’s endorsement in Pennsylvania Senate race – CBS Pittsburgh

HARRISBURG (KDKA / AP) – Former President Donald Trump backed Ohio Township’s Sean Parnell in the race to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate.

Parnell, a former Army Ranger who wrote a memoir on his service in Afghanistan, already had the enthusiastic support of Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

Parnell has become politically active in recent years, unsuccessfully running for Congress last year and netting a coveted speaking spot at the 2020 Republican National Convention. The Democratic field includes Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and U.S. Representative Conor Lamb , who narrowly beat Parnell last year for re-election to his Pittsburgh-area seat.

The Senate seat opens with the retirement in 2023 of Republican US Senator Pat Toomey. During last year’s election campaign, Parnell adopted Trump’s positions and rhetoric and echoed on Twitter the cries of Trump Jr., with whom he is friends.

In a seven sentence statement, Trump said Parnell had my full and utter approval!

Parnell will make Pennsylvania very proud and fight for electoral integrity, strong borders, our Second Amendment, energy jobs and more, Trump said.

He got Trump’s endorsement over other Republican candidates, including former Lt. Gov. Jeff Bartos and Trump’s ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands.

Craig Snyder, a lobbyist and political consultant who presents himself as an anti-Trump Republican, is also in the race.

