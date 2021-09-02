RNLI lifeboat named after Philip will save lives near Sandringham





T A Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) names a new lifeboat in honor of the Duke of Edinburgh. The state-of-the-art Shannon Duke of Edinburgh class boat (ON1346) will enter service at the end of 2022 at Wells-next-the-Sea a short distance from the private estate of Sandringham the Queens in Norfolk where Philip spent much of his retirement . The Duke was told before his death of the plans, which were to be unveiled to celebrate his centenary. He would have been happy with the decision. READ MORE The appointment honors both her dedication to maritime services and her lifelong support of the Queen, the RNLI said. < style="display:block;padding-top:131.8895%"/> The Duke of Edinburgh was commanding officer of the frigate HMS Magpie (PA) / PA wire General Manager Mark Dowie said: It is a great honor, not only for the Wells Lifeboat Station, but for the RNLI as a whole. We hoped to mark the Duke of Edinburgh’s long service and support for the maritime industry by naming a lifeboat in his honor on his 100th birthday. We heard that the Duke was delighted to hear that he intended to give his name to a lifeboat and that he was going to serve a community so close to Sandringham. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6571%"/> A Shannon Class Lifeboat (Steve Parsons / PA) / AP Archives Very sadly the Duke passed away before His Royal Highness could see it happen, but we are delighted to honor his legacy in this way today. The announcement was made 71 years to the day that Philip took charge of HMS Magpie in 1950, his very first command at sea in the Navy. Earlier this summer, the Prince of Wales attached a small engraved magpie badge to the new lifeboat that is being built at the RNLI All Weather Lifeboat Center in Poole, Dorset. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> The Prince of Wales attaching the Magpie plaque during a visit to the Lifeboat Center in Poole (RNLI / PA) Chris Hardy, Wells Lifeboat Director of Operations, said: Wells Lifeboat Station is extremely proud and honored to have their new Shannon Class Lifeboat named Duke of Edinburgh. We have no doubt that our new lifeboat will continue the vital work of saving lives at sea, which we know was so passionate about His Royal Highness throughout his long-standing maritime association. The new lifeboat is the 53rd funded by donations from public servants to the Rescue Fund as part of the 150th anniversary appeal of public service charities. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6%"/> The pie plate on the new lifeboat (RNLI / PA) Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced calls from activists and Tory MPs to name a new national flagship, the successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia, in honor of the Duke. But the ship is proving controversial, with a cost set at 250 million euros, and former Chancellor Ken Clarke calls it a complete waste of time and silly populist nonsense.

