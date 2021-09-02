PM Modi issues special Rs 125 coin to mark the 125th anniversary of the birth of ISKCON founder





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday issued a special commemorative Rs 125 coin to mark the 125th anniversary of the birth of ISKCON founder Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada via video conference.

Prabhupada founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) commonly known as the “Hare Krishna movement”. ISKCON has translated Shrimad Bhagavad Geeta and other Vedic literatures into 89 languages, playing a stellar role in spreading Vedic literature across the world, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said earlier. The founder also established over a hundred temples and wrote several books. Releasing the coin, Prime Minister Modi said: “Today we celebrate the 125th anniversary of the birth of Srila Prabhupada. It is as if the joy of meditation / devotion and contentment have come together. Millions of Srila Prabhupada Swami followers and Krishna devotees experience this feeling today all over the world. 125: afternoon https://t.co/M8FKpQyCtS pic.twitter.com/DXHMXxDaql ANI_HindiNews (AHindinews) September 1, 2021 Hailing the religious organization for its work and services, the prime minister said it had played the role of brand ambassador of Indian traditions and values. Speaking about ISKCON’s global presence, Modi said he often gives the example of his success by talking about “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, a program launched by his government to popularize “made in India” products. “How we feel a sense of belonging and pride when we are greeted with ‘Hare Krishna’ in foreign countries. Imagine what it would feel like if we find the same familiarity with ‘made in India’ products outside, ”he said. Hare Krishna ‘is the greeting offered by ISKCON members. Quoting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Modi said that Prabhupada arrived in New York with few ideas on his next meal or where he will stay, and his subsequent success in popularizing ISKCON is nothing less than a miracle. ISKCON told the world that for India faith means zest, enthusiasm and faith in humanity, he said, and also praised his service to people during various crises, including COVID-19 pandemic. Prabhupada was not only an extraordinary devotee of Lord Krishna, but was also a devotee of India, Modi said, noting his association with the freedom movement. Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy was also present on the occasion. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also unveiled Prabhupada’s “lotus feet” on the occasion of his 125th birthday. The “lotus feet” were erected in a house in the Tollygunge area in southern Calcutta, where founder Acharya was born on September 1, 1896, an ISKCON spokesperson said. Banerjee inaugurated virtual footprints from Panagarh in Paschim Bardhaman district. (With PTI inputs)

