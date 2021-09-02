Politics
Harmonization complete, PLTS candy overhaul on the roof awaiting Jokowi’s blessing
The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said the revised regulations regarding the use of rooftop solar power plants were only awaiting approval from President Joko Widodo or Jokowi. Especially after the process of harmonization with the Ministry of Law and Human Rights (Kemenkumham) is completed.
New and Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation (EBTKE) General Manager Dadan Kusdiana said that after receiving President Jokowi’s blessing, the regulations, one of which regulates the provisions for the export and import of PLTS, will be released soon.
“The president’s approval is still pending, after which it will be released immediately,” Dadan told Katadata.co.id on Thursday (2/9).
Indonesia has a fairly large New and Renewable Energy (EBT) potential, which is over 400,000 megawatts (MW). Of this potential, 50%, or around 200,000 MW, comes from solar energy.
Meanwhile, the use of solar power itself is currently only around 150 MW, or just 0.08% of its potential. In fact, Indonesia is an equatorial country that should be a leader in the development of solar energy. Discover Indonesia’s EBT potential in the following data box:
Today, the world is moving rapidly in reducing fossil fuels and moving to clean and environmentally friendly energy. It is because the demands green product produced by green industry continue to increase. It is even a must if the manufacturer does not want the product to be worn carbon tax at borders.
“The transformation of energy to new and renewable energies must begin. Green economy, green technology, and green product needs to be strengthened so that we can be competitive in the global market, ”he said.
Dadan said that currently funding for the fossil fuel sector is tightening, while the renewables sector is growing rapidly and the price is falling every now and then, especially the PLTS.
Based on IRENA 2021 data, Indonesia lags behind other ASEAN countries in terms of the use of PV mini-grids. PLTS capacity in Vietnam, for example, reached 16,504 MW, a drastic increase in 3 years, and in Malaysia to 1,493 MW. India, also located on the equator, has a capacity of 38,983 MW.
Therefore, the government, through the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, is targeting the installation of 3,600 MW rooftop PLTS in stages until 2025. Revision of the regulations of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources issue 49 of 2018 regarding the use of rooftop PLTS is expected to stimulate public interest in installing these plants on their rooftops.
There are several stimuli for people who want to install PLTS on the roof, among others: the supply of community electricity exports to PLN has been increased from 65% to 100%, the period of excess electricity for the community at PLN has been extended from 3 months to 6 months, the application time for the PLTS on the roof has been reduced to 5 to 12 days.
“The regulation does not only apply to PLN customers, but also to customers in non-PLN industries,” he said.
In addition, there is an application-based service mechanism to facilitate application submission, reporting, and supervision of the rooftop solar PV program. Then, the PLTS Roofs carbon emissions trading opportunity was opened, as well as the availability of a mini-photovoltaic grid complaints center for the community.
METI Executive Director Paul Butarbutar said several important points had been revised in the rules for the mini-photovoltaic grid. One of them is related to the value of exports to Grid. “This will accelerate the return on investment of rooftop solar plants. Hopefully more and more middle classes can install rooftop solar plants,” he said.
In addition, with the improvement of this regulation, it is hoped that banks will also be more interested in financing the installation of rooftop solar power plants with cheaper installments for installers.
