Explanation: How trade unions work in China

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 2 (Reuters) – Chinese tech giants Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) and JD.com (9618.HK) have set up unions for their staff in milestone tech industry moves from the country where organized work is scarce. Read more

E-commerce company JD.com formed its union this week, according to a newspaper affiliated with the Beijing Federation of Trade Unions while the union of the ride-sharing platform Didi was announced in an internal forum last month. , two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

WHY ARE TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES CREATING UNIONS?

Didi and JD.com are the largest tech companies in China to have established company-wide unions so far, although authorities in one county in Hubei province said in June that the Local subsidiaries of delivery companies Meituan (3690.HK) and Ele.me, owned by Alibaba (9988.HK), have also established unions.

The government is encouraging companies to implement wealth-sharing initiatives as part of a recent “common prosperity” campaign launched by President Xi Jinping to reduce inequalities in the world’s second-largest economy.

The Chinese Communist Party is gearing up for major political meetings in November as it reviews its development over its 100-year history, with the meetings set to define the government’s vision for the country’s economy.

Prior to that, Chinese tech titans faced multi-layered crackdowns in industries such as gaming, the sharing economy, including sharing bikes and even phone power supplies, cloud computing, algorithms and IPOs.

While China’s private tech sector has grown with relatively light intervention by regulators over the past decade, some work culture practices appear to be under closer scrutiny.

Many rely on flexible workers who number 200 million nationwide, according to state media.

Didi, who operates 25 million trips a day, has been criticized by state media for not paying his drivers fairly. In April, he announced that he would set up a drivers committee to improve income stability and pay transparency.

It is also the subject of an investigation launched by several Chinese regulators in the wake of its IPO for 4.4 billion US dollars.

Last month, China’s highest court ruled that the “996” practice of overtime, working 9 am to 9 pm six days a week, a policy common to many Chinese technology companies, was illegal.

WHAT IS THE ROLE OF TRADE UNIONS IN CHINA?

Trade unions were central to the early days of the Chinese Communist Party proletariat, and workers’ rights rose to prominence as China moved from a centrally planned economy to a more market-oriented economy. The country has the world’s largest union, the China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU), a state-run body.

All unions in China are required to register with the ACFTU and have been largely confined to industries such as manufacturing and transportation.

However, the ACFTU’s record in negotiating better conditions for workers has often been criticized.

Aidan Chau, a researcher with the Hong Kong-based China Labor Bulletin, said unions across the country rarely directly challenge the way companies treat their workers, instead focusing on issues such as mitigating employee grievances and promotion of safety at work.

Xi reportedly criticized the ACFTU behind closed doors as early as 2013 for not doing more for workers, academics and former union officials say, telling ACFTU to “innovate” by supporting workers and unions in November 2018.

However, support for unions has been less clear in practice.

Also in late 2018, protests against sacked workers at Jasic International, a welding machine maker in the southern city of Huizhou, led to the arrest of student activists and two union officials who helped create the union.

Since then, labor rights groups have faced increased harassment and intimidation from the police, several people formerly involved in workers’ rights groups told Reuters.

WHAT ARE THE NEW UNIONS OF TECHNICAL ENTERPRISES NEEDED TO ACHIEVE?

In July, the ACFTU and seven other major Chinese government agencies issued guidelines on protecting the rights of workers in the odd-job economy and suggested that unions could play a role in helping negotiate with companies, arbitrate disputes and provide legal aid to workers.

It is still unclear what the exact goals of Didi’s union are, while JD.com said some of its local units have formed unions in recent years and the new group-level union will help them with planning and the coordination.

