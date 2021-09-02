Tightened security in Kashmir after the death of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani at 92





Kashmiri pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani died at the age of 92 in the Indian Federal Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday from age-related illnesses.

Geelani, the face of Jammu and Kashmir’s movement against Indian rule for more than three decades, retired from politics last year. He was under house arrest for nearly 12 years for leading anti-Indian protests.

After his death, new restrictions were imposed, mobile phone and Internet connections were interrupted throughout the territory of the Union, a measure often taken by the administration to prevent possible violence. All roads leading to his Hyderpora residence have been cordoned off and monitored by a massive deployment of security forces in riot gear.

Geelani was buried in a cemetery near his home before dawn Thursday in the presence only of his relatives and neighbors. They tore off his body and forcibly buried him. No family member was present at his funeral. We tried to resist but they overpowered us and even fought with women, her son Naseem Geelani told The Associated Press.

Tributes poured in from Kashmiri leaders and Pakistan-based politicians who mourned Geelani’s death.

Mehbooba Mufti, the former chief minister of the former state, tweeted that she was “saddened” by his disappearance. She wrote: “We may not agree on most things, but I respect him for his tenacity and loyalty to his convictions. May Allah Ta’ala grant him jannat and condolences to his family and its benefactors. “

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan declared Thursday the official day of mourning for the “freedom fighter”. He wrote: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mujahid-e-Kashmir Syed Ali Gilani, who fought for his people and their right to self-determination throughout his life. He was captured and tortured by the Indian occupier. state but remained steadfast “.

In 2020, he received the Nishan-i-Pakistan, the highest civilian honor that Pakistan bestowed on Nelson Mandela.

The Himalayan region of Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and has been claimed by both countries since partition in 1947.

Kashmir’s Patriarch of Politics has been a lawmaker for over 15 years, representing Jamaat-i-Islami, an Islamic political party in Kashmir, which was banned by the Indian government in 2019. Geelani was under house arrest on 5 August 2019 after the The government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its quasi-autonomous status and divided the state into two federal territories.

Geelani led a faction of the hardline coordination group of more than 20 breakaway All Parties Hurriyat Conference parties, but withdrew after 27 years of association in 2020, citing a “conspiracy against his leadership.”

