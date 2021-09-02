Letter: Trump attempted coup | Opinion





Donald Trump attempted a coup

Editor, Transcription:

I must say that I am disappointed and dismayed by the complete lack of coverage of what appears to be a coup attempt by then President Donald J. Trump.

The facts of this claim can be found in a series of New York Times articles by Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Katie Benner. Benner published the original story on July 30, 2021 and updated it on August 11. Unfortunately, I have not seen or read any coverage of this important story in any local newspaper or TV news.

I can only assume that the producers of these news shows and newspapers think the Red State of Oklahoma doesn’t want to know that Trump nearly pulled off a coup and took away our right to vote, stealing so our democracy.

According to Benner, Trump asked senior Justice Department officials to just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and my allies in Congress. Benner went on to say that President Donald J. Trump urged senior Justice Department officials last year to declare the election corrupt, even though they found no cases of widespread fraud, so he and his allies in Congress could use the claim to try to overturn the results, according to new documents provided to lawmakers.

The exchange took place during a phone call on December 27, 2020, in which Trump lobbied Acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen and his deputy Richard Donoghue over allegations of voter fraud. After Rosens’ predecessor Bill Barr left, Trump and his allies harangued Mr. Rosen and key MPs almost daily until January 6, when Congress would meet to certify the Electoral College’s results.

Of course, we’ve all seen on TV what happened that fateful day, the disruption and death on Capitol Hill when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, trying to stop the process. If those terrorists had been successful, your vote and mine wouldn’t have mattered, because most likely Trump would then have declared that he was still president, which he has done since that insurgency anyway.

Fortunately, neither Rosen nor Donoghue gave in to Trump, and another good fortune: Mr. Donoghue took notes of the conversation, when President Trump said, just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and my allies in Congress.

This brings me to the definition of sedition in the Merriam-Webster dictionary: the crime of creating a revolt, disturbance or violence against a legal civil authority with the intention of causing its overthrow or destruction. I believe Trump’s actions and speeches meet these criteria.

It certainly strikes me as newsworthy, as there has been local coverage of Trump holding his rally in Alabama. Why not talk about Trump’s other shenanigans?

Wallace collins

Norman

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.normantranscript.com/opinion/letter-trump-attempted-a-coup/article_18182fa2-0b73-11ec-a678-5b867410fa70.html

