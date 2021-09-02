Dominic Cummings says Boris Johnson wanted to ’embarrass’ Tory ministers for ‘drug use’

Dominic Cummingshas accused the PM of wanting to embarrass senior Cabinet ministers over their alleged drug use rather than seriously tackling the crisis in his latest attack on the government.

In a tweet referring to an article on Afghanistan and the so-called war on drugs, Boris Johnson’s former aide compared the Downing Street drug policy meetings to the Channel’s satirical Brass Eye series 4.

“(Few of the discussions (sic) I ever had in No10 were more Brass Eye than listening to the Home Office’s plans for” crackdown “and” marketing campaigns “+ BJ’s desire to embarrass his cabinet about their own drug use), ”he tweeted.

Brass Eye, a television parody that aired in 1997, sparked controversy by describing the growing paranoia of life in modern Britain and by tricking public figures into supporting charities and fictitious causes.

In an episode titled Drugs, MP Sir David Amess was brought in to support an awareness campaign around a fictitious Prague killer drug called Cake, or “Czech Neck”. It was canceled after just one round.

Mr. Cummings presented no evidence of his inflammatory allegations. His Wednesday morning tweet is the latest in a series of attacks on the government after he was dramatically sacked last year.

MailOnline has contacted Downing Street for comment.

Senior conservatives have already been criticized for their past drug use. Cabinet Minister Michael Gove previously admitted to using cocaine when he was a young reporter working for The Times.

Dominic Cummings accused the PM of wanting to embarrass senior Cabinet Conservatives over their alleged drug use rather than seriously tackling the problem

In a tweet linked to an article on Afghanistan and the so-called war on drugs, Boris Johnson’s former aide compared the Downing Street drug policy meetings to the satirical television drama Brass.

“(Few of the posts (sic) I ever had in No10 were more Brass Eye than listening to the Home Office’s plans for” crackdown “and” marketing campaigns “+ BJ’s desire to embarrass his cabinet about their own drug use), “he tweeted.

In 2019, Mr Gove told the Mail he had taken drugs several times more than two decades ago, calling it a “mistake”.

“I took drugs several times at social events over 20 years ago. At the time, I was a young journalist. It was a mistake. I look back and think I wish I hadn’t done that, ”he said.

He made his admission before the publication of a book on him by political journalist Owen Bennett.

The book – Michael Gove: A Man in a Hurry – says the ex-secretary of the environment admitted to using cocaine when “tested” by advisers in the leadership contest of the 2016 Conservatives.

The surprising admission came as he and his assistants tried to anticipate the questions he would face from the media.

An inside source said Mr Gove replied “Yes, cocaine” when asked if he had ever taken drugs.

“Gove was ordered not to give this answer in public and to fall back on the words David Cameron used when running for president, namely that politicians have a right to privacy before they go. enter politics, ”the book says.

Cabinet Minister Michael Gove previously admitted to using cocaine when he was a young reporter working for the Times

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab previously said he smoked cannabis as a student, adding that he hadn’t taken anything harder

In this case, Mr. Gove was never asked the question. Although he forced Mr Johnson to withdraw from the competition, Mr Gove withdrew after being beaten by Theresa May in the second round.

The drug revelation came on the eve of the first round of the Tory MPs leadership ballot and meant senior Tories struggling to succeed Ms May two years ago have been toasted over their past drug use.

Mr Johnson joked that he may have snorted icing sugar in Have I Got News For You in 2005.

He later told GQ magazine in 2007: “I tried it in college and I remember it very well. And it didn’t produce any pharmacological, psychotropic, or other effect on me whatsoever.

Asked about those earlier comments in a 2008 interview while representing the Mayor of London, Mr Johnson said: ‘Well that was when I was 19. Everything shows that sometimes it’s better say nothing.”

Following this interview, Mr Johnson later said: “To say that I have taken cocaine is simply not true.”

He added: “As I have said several times, once in college I was offered a white substance, none of which got into my nose and I don’t know if it was from. cocaine or not. “

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab previously said he smoked cannabis as a student, adding that he hadn’t taken anything harder.

He said: “In college I tried cannabis, not very often because I played sports. It was a mistake, especially since I now know more about the link between this and mental health issues.

“But that was a long time ago and it was particularly rare and I have never taken cocaine or class A drugs.”

A source close to former Health Secretary Matt Hancock told The Telegraph in 2019 that he “had tried cannabis a few times as a student but had not taken any illicit drugs since” Oxford.

Chancellor Sajid Javid said he had not used drugs and criticized those who use Class A substances.

He told Sky News: “Anyone taking Class A drugs has to think about this supply chain that goes from, say, Colombia to Chelsea, and the number of lives that are being destroyed along the way.”

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt admitted that he may have drunk cannabis lassi while hiking in India as a youth.

Rory Stewart, the former secretary for international development, said he smoked opium at a wedding in Iran while traveling in the region more than 15 years ago, and apologized for taking this drug.

Former Tory leader Lord Hague recently called on Britain to decriminalize drugs and treat drug use as a health problem, saying: “We will never cut the supply of drugs as long as the demand continues” .