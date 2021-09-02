3 crowds at Jokowi event, repeated despite callbacks





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Distribution of goods by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during his work (kunker) visits to a number of areas led tocrowd citizens during a pandemic. Although he was criticized, the case happened again. The latest incident is the case of a crowd of residents at Cakrabhuwana airport, Harjamukti district, Cirebon town, Thursday (2/9). Residents who had gathered since the morning awaiting Jokowi’s arrival rushed to retrieve the foodstuffs distributed from one of the cars of the RI-1 group. Data-drivenCNNIndonesia.com, crowds of residents in the presidential office during the pandemic have occurred on several occasions. Experts and activists have repeatedly warned. NTT Crowd The case of crowds in Jokowi’s work during the pandemic first occurred in Maumere, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) on February 23. At that time, Jokowi’s presence at NTT was aimed at examining the food barns in the Central Sumba Regency and Sikka Regency to inaugurate the Napun Gete Dam. A number of video footage circulating on social networks shows the entourage of the presidential car surrounded by a crowd of residents. The presidential entourage was stopped in the middle of the road because of the large number of people on the road. Jokowi then appeared to open the roof of the car while greeting the locals who were invading the presidential motorcade. Occasionally, Jokowi points the mask into his mouth while reminding residents of the discipline of sanitary protocols. He was also found throwing T-shirts at the crowd. In the aftermath of the crowd, Jokowi was then reported to the police by the Community Anti-Injustice Coalition at the Police Criminal Investigation Unit on Thursday (25/2). The rapporteur is the Anti-Injustice Community Coalition which assessed the violation of health protocols (prokes) to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during Jokowi’s visit to NTT. A number of epidemiologists also believe that the crowd incident that occurred during the kunker was not appropriate to be a national model. The crowd would also have the potential to increase the risk of transmission of the corona virus in the community. However, the report of the alleged violation of the Prokes was later dismissed by the Police Criminal Investigation Unit. The reason, according to the head of the public information office of the public relations division of the Brigadier General of the National Police (Pol) Rusdi Hartono, the people who came to gather were on their own initiative because they wanted see Jokowi and not on the basis of an invitation or invitation to meet. The Presidential Secretariat (Setpres) said the crowd welcoming President Jokowi to NTT came about spontaneously and was a form of enthusiasm on the part of local residents. “So in fact, it’s seeing the spontaneity and enthusiasm of the people of Maumere to welcome President Jokowi,” Protocol, Press and Media Deputy told the presidential secretariat Bey Machmudin on Tuesday (23/2 ). Continue to the next page …



No more harm



