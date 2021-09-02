England vs India, Fourth Test, World’s Best Batsman Joe Root, Video, Analysis, Highlights





Not so long ago, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith dominated the Big Four debate.

Low-key New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was in the conversation while Joe Root was respected but hadn’t delivered the mountain of runs to take England to the top like the others in recent years.

Roots battling the moving ball delivered by Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, and being the first England captain since Nasser Hussain in 2001 to fail to recover the Ashes in 2019, only confirmed his recent inability to stand up when it mattered. .

But after looking like the only English batsman capable of hitting India earlier in the year, Root has exploded into form again to seize the status of the world’s best tryout batsman.

Where Australian beaters battled the moving ball of Indian crimps, Root flourished.

It has six centuries in 2021, including two in Sri Lanka as well as three in as many Tests against India at home.

In contrast, Kohli, the most prized scalp in cricket, has not marked a century since 2019.

As Mike Atherton, the former England captain, noted in The Times, Kohli has been eclipsed by his other captain.

As Joe Roots’ flame burned brightly, Virat Kohlis spat, Atherton opened in his pre-match copy ahead of the fourth test between the two nations.

Off the pitch, the India captain showed composure and restraint, showing equanimity in victory and defeat, but inside he will suffer, as Root, confirmed to the day before that oval test as the world’s new No. 1 drummer, eclipsed him. Great players don’t like to be overshadowed.

Two generations ago came the age of great all-rounders. Ian Botham once recalled how he read the morning papers to get a feel for what his contemporaries and rivals Imran Khan, Kapil Dev and Richard Hadlee were doing. The exploits of each have taken the group to greater heights. Maybe these things weren’t explicitly spelled out at the time, but the competitiveness was there, stalking all the time.

The rivalry may now be largely a media construct, but there are five test drummers that stand out: Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Babar Azam, Root and Kohli, with Marnus Labuschagne watching around the corner. . After a relatively calm series, Kohli slipped in the standings (to 6th place) and this summer was beaten by Williamson, in the final of the World Test Championship, as well as Root.

Root is the first Englishman since Michael Vaughan to rise to the top of the test batting pops.

His rich summer comes after an 2018-20 home average of 32.

In particular, it was his success on the forefoot against pace bowling that was a hallmark where he averaged 52.40 against 15 last year.

So what has changed?

For Graham Thorpe, England’s batting coach, it’s the simplicity of the Roots setup.

Now he’s not far from when he started with his technique. To me, it seems simple again, Thorpe said.

His shoulders are much straighter. He leaves the ball very well and therefore knows where his stump is. His overall scoring ability is at an exceptional level, which means the bowlers have a very low margin of error.

In comparison, Kohli was regularly caught behind by the English rapids, looking for the ball around the fifth strain line.

Part of Roots’ success could be explained by the fact that he gave up playing T20 cricket.

Interestingly, of the five fabulous Athertons mentioned, only Smiths’ technique is unusual.

Root, Kohli, Williamson and Azam each play with a relatively weak backlift which has been the defining change in the success of the England captains lately. Labuschagnes was also low before going higher and higher, until it fell a bit earlier in the year.

Maybe there’s something about the simplicity that Thorpe talks about when he talks about the Roots Technique.

Babar Azam of Pakistan is one of the Big Five, according to Mike Atherton. Getty Images Source: Getty Images

Following England’s loss to New Zealand at the start of the English summer, former captain Nasser Hussain criticized the current squad for their techniques, which attempted to reinvent the hitting wheel.

There appears to have been a reinvention of the wheel with the stick, Hussain said in a comment. Techniques out there that anyone who’s ever played the game – they’re all wrong and we’re right.

Were going to have these weird little techniques, were going to have the bat running through it, were going to keep funny, were going to swing out of our stump because everyone in the game’s story – Viv Richards, you’re wrong, and we are right.

I don’t see that we’re right at the moment, whether it’s in Sri Lanka where Joe Root wore them, whether it’s in India and they don’t have the excuse of the pitches filming here.

Whether it’s the crimping bullet or the spinning bullet, they’re right and everyone’s wrong. And I don’t see a young hitting team.

I see Sibley, Burns, Crawley, Root and Pope. There’s no one missing in this top five – then come Stokes and Buttler. They have all the coaches, all the backroom staff – please go back to playing normally and get a score for the first round.

So please take a look at your game and more importantly take a look at the opposition – they hit like you’re supposed to. It’s just chalk and cheese.

Technically talented, solid batsmen playing the game the way it’s supposed to be played – let the ball come to you, let it go well, and play with a straight bat. Six changes they’ve made and they still look such a crisp outfit.

Yes, the throws aren’t good enough – if you improve those in County Cricket, technique will improve and long shots will improve. But let’s not keep making excuses for a batting team that keeps failing.

