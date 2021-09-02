Global and Chinese Hybrid Vehicle Industry Research Report, 2021

Hybrid Vehicle Research: Five major global hybrid technologies compete fiercely in China. Hybrid technology is one of the important technology roadmaps for achieving peak emissions, carbon neutrality and double credit compliance.

In September 2020, President Xi Jinping promised that China would reach its peak of CO2 emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. For this goal, China proposes to carry out transformation and innovation in ten areas, among which the construction of a green low- carbon transport system and the promotion of green and low-carbon technological innovation involve automotive energy saving technologies covering electric vehicles, hybrids and hydrogen fuel cells.

Parallel management measures for the average fuel consumption of passenger car companies and new energy vehicle credits (hereinafter referred to as the double credit policy) provides for the average fuel consumption credits of passenger car companies and credits new energy vehicles. In 2020, automotive industry fuel consumption credits were -7.33 million and new energy vehicle credits 3.3 million. Faced with regulations on peak emissions, carbon neutrality and double integration, hybrid technology will be one of the important technical avenues for car manufacturers to meet the standards of car manufacturers.

The Energy Saving and New Energy Vehicle Technology Roadmap 2.0 released by China-SAE highlights the development objective of the Chinese automobile industry: Total industrial carbon emissions are expected to peak around 2028 ahead of the national commitment to reduce carbon emissions, and total emissions are expected to fall by more than 20% from the peak by 2035. New sales volume Hybrid passenger cars are expected to represent 50% -60% of traditional energy passenger cars by 2025, 75% -85% by 2030 and 100% by 2035. This clarifies that energy efficient vehicles do not represent a transition technology, but high efficiency technology that allows engines and engines to complement each other, large-scale replacement of internal combustion engine vehicles in a reasonable price range and reduced fuel consumption.

Five major global hybrid technologies compete fiercely in China

Currently, hybrid energy is developing mainly in Japan, the United States, Europe and China which choose different hybrid technology roadmaps according to their technical reserves and development objectives:

Japanese cars are mainly powered by Toyotas Power-split (PS) and Hondas i-MMD series-parallel hybrid. With a powerful hybrid, the best fuel saving effect can be achieved. For example, the Toyota THS available in the Toyota Prius adopts a unique planetary row structure design to maximize fuel economy in common vehicle speed ranges. Toyota has pledged to license hybrid technology to Chinese automakers. For example, the new generation GAC Trumpchi GS8 hybrid system should be equipped with the Julang hybrid system consisting of the Trumpchi 2.0T engine and the Toyota THS; Hunan Corun New Energy purchased the Toyotas THS core technology for RMB1 and promoted the application together with Geely.

American cars are mainly based on the Power-split (PS) of GM and Ford; For example, GM LaCrosse’s general hybrid power system adopts a two-row planetary structure design to achieve two power distribution modes (high and low speed modes) and one or more fixed gears to further improve performance. fuel economy and efficiency of the car’s transmission.

German cars are mainly based on 48V low and high voltage hybrid technology arranged in P0 / P2. The system replaces traditional lead-acid batteries with power-type lithium-ion batteries with a voltage of 48 V and energy less than 1 kWh, and replaces traditional starters and generators with B / ISG motors. A large number of Chinese plug-in models have taken advantage of the German technology roadmap and suppliers.

Chinese automakers have moved from original technological diversification to dual-motor series-parallel mode. For example, GAC Trumpchi (G-MC) electromechanical coupling system adopts series-parallel mode, which is mainly used for plug-in hybrids; BYD’s DM-i super hybrid technology adopts EHS to open new technology system in addition to Toyotas THS Power-split and Hondas i-MMD.

The series extended range hybrid power roadmap is represented by Nissan e-Power, Lixiang ONE, Dongfeng Voyah, etc. In series mode, the motor and electric motor are not mechanically connected, so the motor can achieve the best efficiency at different vehicle speeds and loads. In 2020, 32,600 Lixiang ONE cars were sold, ranking number one in extended range.

The major global manufacturers have carried out diversified explorations in hybrid systems and have finally chosen the hybrid strategy most suited to their own models. We have summarized the hybrid strategies of the major global automakers.

Chinese automakers have independently developed hybrid systems to capture the hybrid market

As part of saving energy and reducing emissions, Chinese automakers have been striving to develop hybrid technology in recent years. They have launched self-developed hybrid systems, such as Great Wall Lemon DHT Hybrid System, BYD DM-i Super Hybrid System, GAC Julang Hybrid System, Chery Kunpeng DHT System, etc.

Sales volume of hybrid vehicle market segments in China

(1) PHEV passenger cars

According to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), the sales volume of PHEV passenger cars in China increased 2.7% year-on-year to around 211,900 units in 2020. From January to June 2021, the volume sales reached 183,200 units.

At present, Chinese passenger car companies PHEV are mainly represented by BYD, SAIC and Lixiang. In 2020, SAIC ranked first with a sales volume of 59,900 PHEV passenger cars, followed by BYD and Lixiang with a sales volume of 51,700 and 32,600 respectively.

(2) HEV passenger cars

According to data from CAAM (China Association of Automobile Manufacturers), China’s HEV passenger car sales volume jumped 21.9% year-on-year to about 290,400 units in 2020, about 272,400 units in the first half of the year. 2021. It should reach 500,000 units in 2021;

In 2021, the sales volume of HEV passenger cars in China is soaring. On the one hand, Toyota has added the twin engine to a variety of models to meet the demand for energy and fuel efficient vehicles. On the other hand, China has increased carbon emission requirements, forcing automakers to reduce their emissions. Car manufacturers mainly promote low-displacement twin-engine vehicle models.

At present, the sales volume of HEV passenger cars in China mainly comes from GAC Toyota, FAW Toyota, GAC Honda and Dongfeng Honda. GAC Toyotas HEV passenger car sales volume accounted for 32% of the total in 2020 and 41% in the first half of 2021 with a peak of 9 percentage points. Under the pressure of carbon emissions, Toyota is actively boosting twin-engine models and has installed twin-engine technology on several models.

(3) 48V mild hybrid system

The 48V mild hybrid system is an evolution of the 12V electrical system which is not completely abolished but continues to exist. The biggest advantage of the 48V mild hybrid system is that it saves much more energy and reduces emissions to comply with strict emissions policies at low cost:

1. The application of start-stop technology makes the charging capacity of the traditional 12V system approach the limit. Electric systems with higher transport power are needed to achieve better energy saving effects;

2. More and more electronic functions are integrated in one vehicle, while 12V system cannot compete with high power electrical equipment.

In 2020, the sales volume of passenger cars equipped with the 48V mild hybrid system in China increased 39% year-on-year to 331,000 units. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, 20.178 million passenger cars were sold in China in 2020, of which only 1.64% were 48V light hybrid cars. By 2025, the sales volume of passenger cars equipped with the 48V mild hybrid system in China will reach 3.12 million units.

The 48V mild hybrid system can reduce fuel consumption to a certain extent at low cost. Considering the carbon emissions and the costs, automakers want to install the 48V mild hybrid system on traditional fuel vehicles. However, from the consumers’ point of view, the fuel saved by the 48V system is not obvious, so further promotion always requires continuous technological advancement and cost reduction.

Of course, the 48V mild hybrid is just a bridging technology, not a once-and-for-all solution. The 48V system can meet the average fuel consumption limit of passenger cars in the fourth and fifth stages (the fourth stage: 5.0 L / 100 km (2020); the fifth stage: 4.0L / 100km (2025) with a reduction of 42%), but it is difficult to reach the target in the sixth stage (3.2L / 100km (2030)). Therefore, Chinese automobile manufacturers should intensify the research and development of powerful HEV, PHEV, high efficiency and other advanced technologies while introducing 48V soft hybrid technology in order to accelerate long-term development.

