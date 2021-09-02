Construction worker in Cirebon ready to dive in the waterways to get Jokowi’s t-shirt





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, CIREBON – The working visit of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to Cirebon a few days ago was marked by the viral action of the inhabitants in search of the Jokowi t-shirts distributed by Paspampres. Even the video of a man jumping streams to grab a t-shirt during the visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo to Cirebon, has gone viral on social media. The action took place when Jokowi visited door-to-door immunizations in Pengmpaan Village, Kalijaga Village, Harjamukti District, Cirebon Town on Tuesday (8/31/2021). Later, the man who desperately wanted to jump into the waterway was identified as Agus Mujianto (40), a resident of Kedungmenjangan, Kalijaga village, Harjamukti district, Cirebon town. Read also : Accompanied by the Head of BIN and the Governor of West Java, Jokowi reviews door-to-door vaccination in Cirebon The man, who works as a daily construction worker, admitted that his act of taking the plunge was done spontaneously. The reason is that he saw the shirt distributed by Paspampres during Jokowi’s visit a few days ago accidentally fall into the water channel. “When I saw someone fall, I immediately went downstairs and took the shirt off,” said Agus Mujianto when he was met at his residence in Kedungmenjangan RT 05 RW 06, Kalijaga village, district of Harjamukti, town of Cirebon, Thursday (02/29/2021). He said that at that time Paspampres was distributing T-shirts to residents across the water channel. The presidential vehicle and its motorcade were parked on the other side of the crowd as locals came to see Jokowi. Read also : Jokowi examines vaccination of 2,000 students and Santri in Cirebon regency Of the many T-shirts Paspampres threw at residents, three accidentally fell into the waterway.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribunnews.com/regional/2021/09/02/kuli-bangunan-di-cirebon-rela-nyebur-ke-saluran-air-ambil-kaos-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos