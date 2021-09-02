Kashmiri Indian separatist leader buried in nightly funeral





Indian authorities have imposed a lockdown across Kashmir

SRINAGAR (INDIA) – Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani was buried in a tightly-controlled pre-dawn ceremony Thursday as Indian authorities imposed a lockdown in the disputed Himalayan region.

The uncompromising activist against Indian rule in Kashmir died Wednesday evening at the age of 92 after a long illness.

Wary of its influence in the Kashmir Valley, security forces were deployed soon after, mobile internet and phones were cut off, and residents were urged to stay in their homes.

Geelani’s family said they were not allowed to attend the 4.30am funeral in a cemetery near her home in the main town of Srinagar.

Geelani, who had spent much of the past five decades in prison or under house arrest, had wanted to be buried at the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Srinagar along with other Kashmiri separatists. But authorities rejected the request, the police source said.

“Around 3:00 am, the police broke into our house and took our father’s body,” one of his sons, Naseem Geelani, told AFP.

“We insisted that we carry out his funeral after the morning prayers and that we bury him according to his wish in the cemetery of the martyrs.”

The police “tore off my father’s body and did not allow any of our family to participate in the funeral,” the son added.

“We later heard that the police undertook rituals to wash my father’s body and had him buried.”

The police source admitted that the security forces “took control of the arrangements.”

The manager said the family had choices but did not respond. He said two sons were present but did not name them.

Residents said authorities feared any mass mourning could turn into unrest.

“The troops are everywhere, there are barbed wire blockades on all the main roads,” one of them said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was among the first to pay tribute to Geelani, who had been under house arrest for most of the past 11 years and had suffered from heart and kidney problems for several months.

Khan said Geelani had “fought all his life for his people and their right to self-determination. He was imprisoned and tortured by the occupying Indian state but remained determined ”.

He declared a day of national mourning in Pakistan.

– Separatist thorn –

Geelani had been a thorn in India’s side since the early 1960s, when he began campaigning for the merger of the Muslim-majority territory with Pakistani-controlled Kashmir.

The veteran politician was jailed for almost 10 years after 1962 and was often confined to his home afterwards.

From his youth, Geelani was a member of Jamaat-i-Islami, the territory’s largest political-religious organization which was banned by the Indian Hindu nationalist government in 2019.

He rejected any direct discussion with the New Delhi government until he “accepted Kashmir as disputed territory.”

Since independence in 1947, Indian governments of all political stripes have insisted on sovereignty over all of Kashmir.

Geelani was also a staunch critic of failed attempts by India and Pakistan to agree on the future of the territory. Neighbors fought two of their three wars in Kashmir and came close to a fourth in 2016.

His uncompromising stance has also had criticism in Kashmir.

Mehbooba Mufti, a former chief minister of Kashmir, said on Twitter: “We may not agree on most things, but I respect him for his tenacity and his loyalty to his beliefs.”

Kashmir is one of the most militarized areas in the world, with 500,000 Indian security forces deployed in the region.

Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have died since an insurgency erupted in 1989.

The government revoked the region’s semi-autonomous status in August 2019 and divided it into two centrally controlled territories, sparking further anger in the region.

A security measure imposed at the time saw internet services cut for more than a year, while dozens of political leaders were detained.

