Speaker Unsyiah Saiful Mahdi to apply amnesty to Jokowi





tirto.id – Saiful Mahdi, professor at Syiah University in Kuala, set to serve three months in prison and be executed by Banda Aceh district prosecutor on libel cases, Thursday (1/9/2021) . He has been involved in a court case for criticizing the process of hiring civil servants on his campus through a WhatsApp message he wrote in March 2019. On June 29, 2021, his appeal was dismissed by the Supreme Court. From September 2, 2021, Saiful Mahdi will start serving his sentence in the penitentiary. The Saiful Mahdi Advocacy Coalition Litigation Team will now seek an amnesty from President Joko Widodo. YLBHI Advocacy Chief Muhammad Isnur said law enforcement in Indonesia is often full of fabrications and misguided trials, as people who are not legally guilty are actually convicted. This is also reflected in this case. “Saiful Mahdi is in fact critical, he reveals hidden problems in the recruitment of civil servants,” Isnur said at an online press conference. ‘Amnesty for Saiful Mahdi’, Thursday (2/9/2021). It’s a Saiful counterattack. Even during the trial, the expert from Kominfo said that this case could not be condemned. Saiful Mahdi is a victim of the ITE law system. According to Isnur, the amnesty request was made deliberately so that Jokowi could abolish Saiful’s sentence. “Why not Resubmission?” At the high court, at the high court, at the Supreme Court, it is uniform. We see that there is conservatism in the justice system like that, ”Isnur explained. He hoped that Jokowi and the government would grant the amnesty request. So that the things that silence academic freedom and freedom of expression no longer happen. Saiful Mahdi was reported by the Dean of Unsyiah Engineering Faculty for criticizing the CPNS test for teachers at Unsyiah Engineering Faculty at the end of 2018. In his statement, Saiful did not intend to defame anyone, but criticized the public interest. The criticism was met with defamation charges and he was charged with Article 27, paragraph (3), of Law No.19 of 2016 amending Law No.11 of 2008 regarding ITE. In this review, Saiful does not name (nor) attack anyone at all. But what has been conveyed is that the Faculty of Engineering should do something with this bad system as a higher education institution, said Syahrul, Saiful’s lawyer. Faculty should not remain silent when there is an error in the recruitment process. Saiful discovered that a participant uploaded a file that did not meet the requirements, and that person then passed administration. So Saiful forwarded the findings to the WhatsApp group, he said. Innalillahiwainnailaihirajiun. Received the sad news of the death of common sense in the executive ranks of FT Unsyiah during the PNS test yesterday. Is the evidence for engineering determinism so easily corrupted? However, the faculty considered being corrupted to mean corruption, even though what Saiful meant by corrupted was the wrong system. Then the dean of the engineering faculty reported Saiful to the police in Banda Aceh.

