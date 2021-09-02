India imposes strict controls on Kashmir after the death of top separatist leader





Indian authorities have cracked down on public movements and imposed a near-total communications blackout in disputed Kashmir after the death of Syed Ali Geelani, a senior separatist leader who has become the emblem of regional mistrust against New Delhi.

r Geelani, who died Wednesday evening at the age of 92, was buried in a silent funeral in a local cemetery organized by the authorities under severe restrictions, his son Naseem Geelani said.

He said the family planned the burial at the main martyrs cemetery in Srinagar, the main town in the region, according to their wishes, but was refused by police.

They tore off his body and forcibly buried him.

No family member was present at his funeral.

We tried to resist but they overpowered us and even fought with women, said Naseem Geelani.

Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol as civilians march through a deserted market area in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir (Mukhtar Khan / AP)

The Press Trust of India news agency reported that officials buried Mr Geelanis’ body and banned all mass burials in anticipation of anti-Indian protests.

While most Kashmiris remained locked in their homes, armed police and soldiers patrolled the tense area.

Government forces have placed steel barricades and razor wire on many roads, bridges and intersections and set up additional checkpoints in towns and villages in the Kashmir Valley.

Authorities have cut off most mobile phone networks and mobile internet service in a common tactic used by India in anticipation of mass protests.

Mr. Geelani was the spearhead of the Kashmir movement for the right to self-determination and was an ideologue and a strong supporter of the merger of Kashmir with Pakistan.

He strongly opposed any dialogue with New Delhi, a position categorically rejected by successive Indian governments who have often called him an intransigent politician.

Mr. Geelani was also the face of Kashmir’s civil mistrust against Indian rule.

A barricade is erected on a road to stop public movements in Srinagar (Mukhtar Khan / AP)

He led a faction of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, a conglomerate of various political and religious groups in Kashmir that was formed in 1993 to lead a movement for the right of regions to self-determination.

The group has used civil disobedience in the form of closures and protests as a tactic to counter Indian domination.

For many in Kashmir and beyond, Mr. Geelani was an enduring symbol of challenge to India.

Farmer Mohammed Akbar said Mr Geelanis ‘death filled him with remorse but also anger after learning that Mr Geelanis’ body had been quietly buried by authorities who excluded Kashmiris and his extended family to participate in the last sacraments.

They are looking for ways to humiliate us, said Akbar, holding his grandson in his arms.

They are even afraid of Geelani’s death.

Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kashmiri freedom fighter Syed Ali Geelani who fought all his life for his people and their right to self-determination. He suffered incarceration and torture by the occupying Indian state, but remained determined.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 1, 2021

In Pakistan, we salute his courageous fight and remember his words: “Hum Pakistani hain aur Pakistan Humara hai”. The Pakistani flag will fly at half mast and we will observe a day of official mourning.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 1, 2021

Pakistan observed an official day of mourning and flags were flown at half mast by order of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and its foreign ministry condemned the non-public burial by Indian authorities.

Pakistan strongly condemns the barbaric act of snatching the mortal remains of the iconic Kashmiri leader by Indian police, the ministry said in a statement in Islamabad.

He said the Indian government was so afraid of Syed Geelani and what he stood for that he now resorted to this inhumane act even after his death.

This shows the degree of insensitivity of part of the Occupation Forces.

Kashmir has long been a flashpoint between India and Pakistan, which claim the region in its entirety but govern only parts.

The rebels have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989.

A paramilitary stands guard in a closed market area (Dar Yasin / AP)

Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal of the territory being united under Pakistani rule or becoming an independent country.

New Delhi accuses Pakistan of sponsoring Kashmiri militants, a charge Pakistan denies.

Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

Tensions resumed in the region in 2019 after New Delhi stripped Kashmir’s semi-autonomy, removed its statehood, and removed legacy protections over land and jobs.

The authorities have since brought in a series of new laws, which many critics and Kashmiris have compared to the onset of settler colonialism.

