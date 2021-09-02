On September 11, Trump boasted that he now has the tallest building in Manhattan





Twenty years after September 11, you can still hear Donald Trump’s reaction to the terrorist attacks and it was strange.

This is because on September 11, 2001, the future US President called WWOR TV to talk about the tragic events of the day. Then, oddly enough, he turned his attention to the height of one of his properties, which he falsely claimed to be now the tallest building in lower Manhattan.

Well that was an amazing phone call, Mr Trump told WWOR. I mean, 40 Wall Street was actually the second tallest building in downtown Manhattan. And that was actually before the World Trade Center was tallest. And then when they built the World Trade Center, it became the second tallest, and now it’s the tallest.

As several fact-checks later pointed out, this was not true. The Wall Street building was not the tallest building in lower Manhattan in the 1970s when the Twin Towers were built, nor was it the tallest in the region after 2001.

At the time of Mr. Trump’s interview, the two World Trade Center buildings had collapsed after planes hijacked by Al Qaeda terrorists crashed into them. Two other planes had also crashed into the Pentagon in Washington, DC, and in a field near Shanksville, Pa., Killing everyone on board. In total, nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks.

But Mr. Trump’s attention was elsewhere. Later in the interview, he complained about the closure of the New York Stock Exchange.

I was so disappointed when they closed the exchange, but of course at some point you have no choice, the real estate mogul said. You just mean, damn it, you’re going ahead, nothing’s gonna change. But the point is, something has changed dramatically.

The interview had started with a more predictable focus, as Mr. Trump explained how he witnessed some of the attacks.

I have a window that looks directly onto the World Trade Center and saw this huge explosion, he said, apparently referring to his view from Trump Tower. I was with a group of people. I really couldn’t believe it.

And even, I think, worse than that, for years I looked directly at the building. I would see the Empire State Building in the foreground and the World Trade Center in the background. And now I am not looking at anything. It’s just gone. And it’s just hard to believe.

