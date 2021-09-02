Politics
NOTICE: Oil Sector Prowess Needed to Develop Clean Energy Ahead of COP26
OPINION: The COP26 climate change talks in Glasgow are eight weeks away, but they are already putting pressure on the oil and gas industry.
The UN-sponsored event fueled the political debate on energy, with growing calls for an end to UK drilling in the North Sea.
The debate over the future of exploration also spread to Norway ahead of the parliamentary elections.
British environmentalists have called for the abandonment of the Cambo offshore oilfield development project, involving Siccar Point Energy and Shell near the Shetlands.
The Labor Party, the main opposition party to the UK’s Conservative leadership, has surprisingly called for a “sharp end” to the extraction of oil and gas from the North Sea.
In Scotland, the anti-oil Green Party has just raised the bar by becoming a co-partner with the Scottish National Party which leads decentralized policy making in Edinburgh.
Officially hosting COP26, Boris Johnson’s British government remains broadly in favor of oil and gas.
Beyond drilling concerns
Alok sharma, the UK Minister acting as President of COP26, has many pressing global concerns beyond the narrow focus of oil drilling.
In particular, he wants to ensure that all nations establish firm plans to reduce emissions by 2030 that put the planet on the path to net zero by 2050.
Sharma also wants rich countries to meet their obligations to provide $ 100 billion in funding per year to developing countries.
This was agreed years ago, but has not been fully implemented and remains a sore point in southern countries.
In addition, Sharma wants global commitments to phase out coal and see countries set a date like the UK has done to end the sale of gasoline and diesel cars.
The UK has also said it wants to see civil society play a role in the Glasgow talks.
Non-government groups have criticized oil and gas companies, especially well-known local producers, such as Shell and BP.
Discussions, which will continue at COP26, on the rules relating to international carbon trading will be important for these companies.
Need a global solution
The world needs a truly global solution that prevents one country from playing against another.
Western governments need to know that there is no point in cutting their own drilling or emissions just to sacrifice energy security and externalize carbon dioxide pollution elsewhere.
And the risk of touting exaggerated climate action by individual nations remains an omnipresent danger.
Everyone seems to agree that the regulatory framework around carbon offsetting must also be strengthened.
As speakers at the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston suggested two weeks ago, oil companies need to track and reduce their own emissions more accurately, report more data in real time, and better assess offsetting gains if they want to easily attract funding.
Gain New Friends
It would be surprising if COP26 produced huge shocks for oil and gas, but carbon regulations will only get tougher.
The oil industry has at times undermined its ability to influence policy making by too many streaks or even denial in the past.
However, there is a chance to make new friends in the fight against climate change, demonstrating engineering and project prowess in clean hydrogen, carbon capture and offshore wind.
(This is an upstream opinion piece.)
