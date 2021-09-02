Democrats hold Jokowi’s speech and don’t want to be involved in amendment talks





Merdeka.com – Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) of the Democratic Party, Syarief Hasan, revealed that President Joko Widodo once said he did not want to be involved in discussions on constitutional amendments from 1945. Jokowi which was conveyed during a meeting with the MPR leadership at Bogor Palace, has become the Democratic Party’s grip on the president’s position on the amendment. “The Democratic Party still holds President Jokowi’s statement at the Bogor Palace that ‘do not include me in the discussion of the amendments because this is the domain of the MPR”, “Syarief told the DPR on Thursday (2 / 9). This Democratic Party Upper House member recalled that because there were problems, Jokowi discussed the amendment when he met with the coalition parties. According to him, during the meeting of the president and the coalition parties, there must be transparency vis-à-vis the public. According to Syarief, currently at the MPR there is no discussion on the extension of the presidency. There are only discussions to revive the National Direction Trees (PPHN). Syarief said there was no decision on the amendment to the 1945 Constitution. There was only one discussion on the PPHN. “At the MPR, there is no discussion on the extension of the president’s office, nothing on the presidential period. In addition, changes to the Constitution outside of the PPHN. So there was no decision, ”he said. He stressed that the Democrats are in an attitude of rejection of the amendment to the Constitution of 1945. Because if it is done, it could expand. “Because we believe that the Democratic Party’s proposal will be wide open. Who can guarantee it. That is why our Democratic Party rejects the 1945 Constitution Amendment,” he said. [bal]

