Democrats launch The Pennsylvania Apprentice digital campaign





The Pennsylvania Democratic Party launches a new digital campaign modeled after former President Donald Trumps’ reality show The Apprentice, as party members seek to tie GOP governor candidates to the controversial former president.

The campaign, which aims to educate voters about the GOP Governor’s Primary, will follow the candidates’ campaigns to highlight their never-ending battle to prove their loyalty to Donald Trump and become his true apprentice in the Commonwealth.

In retirement Donald Trump is on the lookout for a new apprentice and all of the Republican gubernatorial candidates are eager to prove their loyalty and show that they are the true heir to the Trumps MAGA legacy, Brendan Welch, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party. , said in a statement. From fundraising with Rudy Giuliani to peddling The Big Lie, there’s nothing these candidates won’t do to gain Trump’s support. They know Trump is watching their every move, and over the next nine months we’ll be bringing the drama and plot of The Pennsylvania Apprentice to audiences across the state.

The state Democratic Party officially launched the campaign on Thursday. It will include a website, a Twitter dedicated to the GOP race, deserved media efforts, videos, apprentice-themed challenges and other content designed to provide voters with information about the Republican primary, all of it. with a touch of reality TV.

For 14 years, Trump hosted The Apprentice, a business-focused reality show where people competed for opportunities to work with the Trump Organization. The show would later switch to a format involving celebrities donating their earnings to various charities.

Welch told City & State that the multiplatform media campaign seeks to contrast the priorities of Democrats and Republicans by 2022.

It’s pretty clear that the Republican Party is based entirely on what will make Donald Trump happy. This is the first and apparently the only question GOP politicians are dealing with these days, Welch said. Democrats are working hard to get us out of the pandemic. We work hard to keep children out of poverty. We are working hard to invest in our local communities with infrastructure and to keep people afloat during the COVID pandemic. But the only thing the GOP seems to care about is appeasing Donald Trump and his far-right base.

With Governor Tom Wolf being limited in his term and due to step down in early 2023, a list of Republican candidates is already calling for the replacement of the Democratic governor.

Former United States Representative Lou Barletta is one of the most prominent candidates officially entering the race. Barletta, who came to the country’s attention for his immigration-related policies as mayor of Hazleton in Luzerne County, won Trump’s approval when he ran unsuccessfully for the US Senate in 2018.

Other candidates who have entered the race include Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale, Pittsburgh attorney Jason Richey and GOP strategist Charlie Gerow.

State Senator Doug Mastriano, a strong supporter of Trump, has also expressed interest in running for governor, saying Trump has asked him to run. State Sens. Scott Martin and Dan Laughlin also explored the nominations, with Laughlin looking to carve out a moderate lane in the race.

Former US Attorney Bill McSwain and outgoing US Representative Dan Meuser have also considered getting into the race, according to published reports.

Welch said that with so many Republicans vying for the nomination, a media campaign mocking Trump’s old TV show has essentially written itself.

It really wasn’t hard to jump in to realize that it’s like a new season of The Apprentice is like a competition over who Donald Trump would like the most, he said. They are all fighting for his approval.

On the Democratic side, no candidate has officially entered the race, although Attorney General Josh Shapiro is widely expected to make an offer to succeed Wolf. Shapiro told Philadelphia Magazine earlier this year that he plans to participate in the race, and Wolf has already publicly supported a possible race for Shapiro’s governorship on several occasions.

