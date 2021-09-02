Arizona Election ‘Fraud’ and Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ Still Inspirational Imitators





On Saturday, thousands of Americans marched for the right to vote, in honor of the 58th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s march on Washington in 1963. The right to vote for representatives, said the Patriot of the Thomas Paine War of Independence, is the primary law by which other rights are protected.

Free and fair elections are the subject of systematic assault in Republican legislatures across the country.

And the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which the House passed on August 24, is a key part of protecting that right, as free and fair elections are systematically under attack in Republican legislatures across the country.

Almost a year after the presidential election, this assault continues. In late August, The Associated Press reported security breaches with election machine maker Dominion Inc. It appears that allies of former President Donald Trump circulated copies of the Dominion software as part of their efforts to discredit 2020 results.

Meanwhile, Republicans in Wisconsin have announced that they plan to spend up to $ 680,000 in taxpayer dollars on a review of the state’s presidential election results. While Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has said the review is outrageous, the Republican-controlled assembly is pushing to move forward quickly.

Indeed, even after the so-called infamous and objectively unnecessary Arizona audit, a coordinated national campaign of disinformation by Republican state legislative leaders continues in Pennsylvania and now Wisconsin. The goal is not to overturn the election results. Rather, it’s about pushing forward Trump’s big lie that the election was stolen and undermining confidence in what Trump’s Department of Homeland Security has said is the safest election in history. American. Republican legislatures across the country are using baseless claims of fraud to justify voter suppression laws and non-partisan counting takeovers. These are the tools of dictators who use false allegations of rigged elections to claim victory, dispense with democracy and tighten their grip on power.

As political philosopher Hannah Arendt wrote: “The result of a consistent and total substitution of lies for factual truth is that the meaning by which we take our bearings in the real world… is being destroyed.

On August 24, Pennsylvania Senate Speaker Pro Tem Jake Corman announced a quest like those in Arizona and Wisconsin. He said he would hold hearings to review the results of the Pennsylvania election. Democratic Governor Tom Wolf has called the upcoming hearings a shame for democracy.

Six months after participating in the Capitol Uprising, one of our lawmakers is attempting to launch a mock election audit in Pennsylvania.

It is a disgrace for democracy, not to mention a serious waste of taxpayers’ time and money.

Legislative inquiries like those launched in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have a long and often controversial history in that country. Among the most infamous were the Army-McCarthy hearings of 1954, which claimed to detect Communist influence in the military. In the end, Senator Joe McCarthy, R-Wis., Was utterly dishonored, and his fear-mongering efforts were abandoned.

Audiences in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania could experience similar fates, given the scrutiny of the Arizona Clown Show ballot. On August 23, Karen Fann, leader of the Arizona Republican Senate, announced that the results of the audit would be delayed for the third or fourth time. The review began in April, but don’t expect any real evidence of fraud to come to light.

As the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors wrote to Fann in May: “We implore you to recognize the obvious truth: your listeners are way above their heads. They don’t have the experience to audit an election. “

One of the main reasons the audit failed is that there was, in fact, no fraud. But perhaps an equally important problem had to do with those charged with investigating irregularities. Doug Logan, the chief audit executive, is a strong supporter. In December, he tweeted and then deleted that Democrats stole the presidential election. Anthony Kern, a former state official working on the mock exam, was among the crowd storming the United States Capitol on January 6. .

Lawmakers in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin don’t seem overly concerned about what is happening to their colleagues in Grand Canyon state. But they should be. Arizona Republicans are in disarray. Some lawmakers who authorized the review are now regretting their votes, fearing the mockery it has become alienates centrist state voters. On August 19, Stephen Richer, Republican Recorder for Maricopa County, the top election administrator, said the process was an abomination.

In July, President Joe Biden identified the antidote: approving measures such as the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the omnibus voter protection bill known as the For the People Act.

Powerful business and civil rights coalitions are actively working to do just as Biden suggested. And history proves the value and impact of such activism. In 1965, Lewis’ march to Selma, Alabama fueled the passage of the original voting rights law, even with so many Dixiecrats opposing and filibustering their orders.

Yet the threats to voting rights and to democracy itself are accelerating today. It seems at least every day brings another coordinated assault on them in states controlled by Republican legislatures.

As we celebrate the activists and protesters who took to the streets and made their voices heard last weekend, all those who want American democracy to survive must get rid of complacency and, as l said. former President Barack Obama in his farewell speech, become anxious and jealous guardians of our democracy.

