When Sidharth Shukla reacted to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s comment on “the increase in rape cases”; this is what he said





First published Sep 2, 2021, 5:00 p.m. IST

The late actor Sidharth Shukla had previously shared his perspective on Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s thoughts on increasing rape cases; today we take a look back at some of his statements that attracted attention

Sidharth Shukla is no more. This title is everywhere on the Internet today. Fans, co-actors and friends of Sidharth Shukla have been in mourning since the morning news of his passing broke.

Sidharth died in Mumbai after a massive heart attack. At around 10:30 am, the Balika Vadhu actor was pronounced dead by doctors at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. According to the PTI report, he took medicine before sleeping and did not wake up.

Sidharth was 40 years old, is survived by his mother Rita Shukla and two sisters. Sidharth’s family informed Mumbai police that there had been no foul play or that he was stressed or under mental pressure.

A few months ago, Sidharth was on the front page to share his take on Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s thoughts on the increase in rape cases and also on the newspaper that wrote it. Sidharth was very vocal on social media and loved interacting with his fans.

Shukla recently gave a strong reaction to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s quote about increasing rape cases, linking it to vulgarity.

He responded to a tweet from the New York Times, whose quote from the Pakistani prime minister read: “Not everyone has a will. If you keep increasing vulgarity, it will have consequences.”

Apparently, Imran Khan spoke of vulgarity and the will of all men. To this, Sidharth said that men who have no wills should be castrated. Shukla’s response read: “Wah re wah duniya walo …. well in that case, let’s consider castrating the men who have no will.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsable.asianetnews.com/gallery/entertainment/when-sidharth-shukla-reacted-to-pakistan-s-pm-imran-khan-s-comment-on-rising-rape-cases-here-s-what-he-said-rcb-qyt1am

