Indonesia, United Arab Emirates start trade and investment pact negotiations





JAKARTA – Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday announced the start of negotiations for a new free trade and investment agreement, as the two modern Muslim nations seek to bring the newly forged ties to a new level. Biotechnologies, the digital economy, energy transition and space development are among the priority sectors to be discussed in the bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. Southeast Asia’s largest economy and the Gulf countries are seeking to facilitate reciprocal market access for products such as precious metals, stainless steel, automobiles, halal foods and olive oil. webbed. The two sides aim to finalize an agreement within a year. “This initiative (…) will meet our common interests on many fronts,” Indonesian Trade Minister Muhammad Luthfi said at the launch of CEPA talks in the Indonesian city of Bogor. He cited “the urgency of continuing the economic recovery” after the COVID-19 pandemic. “Indonesia is looking for a partner who can become a window not only to the Gulf countries, but also beyond – like Africa and the rest of the world,” he said, adding that Dubai’s “sophisticated financial network” will be “very, very beneficial to Indonesia.” UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said that through CEPA he wanted a “five to ten fold” increase in bilateral trade volume which stood at 2, $ 93 billion last year. “In addition to trade and direct investment … we see Indonesia as a vital strategic partner at the center of one of the most exciting and rapidly growing regions in the world,” he added. The two predominantly Muslim nations established diplomatic relations 45 years ago. But their relationship has only started to take off in recent years, as Indonesia seeks new sources of investment to fund President Joko Widodo’s ambitious infrastructure program, while the UAE tries to wean themselves off their dependence on petroleum. Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, the UAE’s de facto ruler, has been appointed senior advisor to Indonesia’s $ 32 billion plan to move his capital from Jakarta to the island of Borneo soon after Widodo announced it in 2019. He did not, however. been publicly involved in the project since the start of the pandemic. Forged bonds also saw the name change, at the behest of bin Zayed, of a main street in Abu Dhabi last year after Widodo. The president returned the gesture by naming a major new airlift just outside Jakarta after the crown prince. And earlier this year, the UAE announced plans to invest $ 10 billion in the newly created Indonesian sovereign wealth fund to support projects in sectors such as infrastructure, tourism and agriculture. Al Zeyoudi said the two countries are already collaborating on many projects, including the $ 140 million development of “one of the largest floating solar power plants in the world” in the Indonesian province of West Java. “The United Arab Emirates and Indonesia share a similar vision for a cleaner and greener future,” he said. “We are both accelerating our efforts to increase our use of renewable energy, to diversify our energy sources.”

