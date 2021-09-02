Japan must play an active role to win the minds of the Afghans





For us Japanese, who have lived in peaceful bliss for some time, it is not easy to understand the plight of the peoples of Afghanistan or Pakistan, “frontline states” shaken for centuries by ethnic rivalries. , religious, civilizational and great powers. .

As we reflect on what Japan can do for Afghanistan, we must take into account the complex circumstances that led to the Taliban takeover.

No central government has ever exercised control over all of Afghanistan, an ethnic patchwork of Pashtuns, Tajiks, Hazaras, Uzbeks, Turkmens and other tribes.

Sadaaki Numata. (Kyodo)

When the Taliban were defeated 20 years ago, Sahibzada Yaqub Khan, former lieutenant general and foreign minister of Pakistan, who was deeply involved in the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan, told me: “L ‘Afghanistan will continue to be a kaleidoscope of tribal rivalries, given the’ mini-Shogun syndrome ‘of tribal warlords. “

The US-led military intervention was largely successful in eliminating al-Qaida in the country.

Subsequently, the ISAF (International Security Assistance Force), made up of American and NATO troops, failed to resolve the conflicts between the various forces in Afghanistan and to help ” nation-building, “in part because the Afghan government tended to” depend on the United States rather than autonomy. “

Its neighbor, Pakistan, intends to deny India a foothold in the backyard.

To this end, the Pakistani military has at least tacitly supported the Taliban.

As Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement shows, “In Afghanistan they (the Taliban) have broken the chains of slavery,” Pakistan apparently welcomes the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan as it serves to decrease India’s influence over Afghanistan.

The TTP (Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan) is an umbrella organization of radical anti-government militant groups in Pakistan.

If the Taliban takeover emboldens the TTP and intensifies its anti-government terrorist activities, it will pose a serious challenge to the Pakistani government.

In addition, Islamic State Khorasan, also known as ISIS-K, which is at odds with the Afghan Taliban, has already staged a massive terrorist attack around Kabul airport and will continue to cause harm to people. head to the new Taliban government.

From now on, the international community will face the difficult challenge of pulling the Taliban out of its hermetic fundamentalism into dialogue and cooperation.

Japan, as the second largest donor after the United States, has helped build schools and hospitals and train teachers and others through its official development assistance.

The dedicated efforts of Madame Sadako Ogata to lead the repatriation of Afghan refugees as UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) and Dr. Tetsu Nakamura to undertake irrigation projects in eastern Afghanistan are well known.

Building on these records and the confidence they have generated, Japan should play an active role in winning the hearts and minds of the Afghan people.

To this end, it should direct its efforts towards consolidating the position of the international community on issues such as how to use the leverage effect of recognizing the new government.

(Sadaaki Numata was Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan from 2000 to 2002.)

